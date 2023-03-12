Clark Atlanta University baseball player Jatonne Sterling, 20, is shot dead, with a suspect arrested

- Advertisement -

The neighborhood of Clark Atlanta University is mourning the lack of 20-year-old baseball player Jatonne Sterling after he used to be shot and killed on Tuesday.

Police have arrested 25-year-old Keontay Holliman-Peoples in connection with the capturing, charging him with criminal homicide and annoyed attack.

According to officials, Sterling and Holliman-Peoples knew each and every different and were given into a dispute.

‘We know that there used to be some correspondence previous to Tuesday or even as early as Tuesday morning,’ Atlanta Deputy Police Chief Charles Hampton Jr. mentioned all through a news convention on Thursday.

‘This used to be no longer a random murder.’

Hampton added that Sterling entered a parked car with Holliman-Peoples and one different unidentified person, and then there used to be an escalated dispute resulting in pictures being fired within the automotive.

Authorities replied to the Lyke House Catholic Center simply prior to 2:00pm the place they discovered Sterling and pronounced him useless on the scene.

Sterling first of all hailed from Chicago – the place he excelled at baseball and earned a scholarship to play for the Panthers in Division II.

In the aftermath of the capturing, scholars arranged a vigil on Clark Atlanta’s campus, amassing to bear in mind his lifestyles.

The University paid tribute to him, writing on Twitter: ‘Our hearts and prayers pass out to the circle of relatives, buddies and teammates of our pupil Jatonne Sterling.

‘Please stay his circle of relatives and all the CAU neighborhood on your prayers.’

In his spare time, Sterling additionally pursued a profession in track, which he closely promoted on his Instagram web page.