City to pay $500K to settle bikini barista dress code suit

EVERETT, Wash. — A prison fight over a dress code for bikini baristas at espresso stands is finishing after a town north of Seattle agreed to pay $500,000 to the landlord and workers who sued over it six years in the past.

The Everett City Council voted unanimously this week to authorize Mayor Cassie Franklin to signal the agreement settlement with Jovanna Edge and workers, The Daily Herald reported.

Plaintiffs were in search of greater than $3 million in damages and lawyer charges.

Under the settlement, town will stay maximum of its laws for probationary licensing of espresso stands and different quick-service trade however will now not dictate that baristas put on no less than tank tops and shorts.

Instead town will align dress code laws with an current lewd behavior usual that makes it against the law to publicly disclose an excessive amount of of 1’s non-public portions. Another provision mandates that trade house owners post fabrics for workers with information on how to search assist if they’re being trafficked or another way exploited.

“I am glad we’re for the baristas and against the people who are trying to get them to do things they don’t want to do,” City Council member Liz Vogeli mentioned after the vote.

The agreement would possibly finish the saga that began in 2009 when town mentioned it gained court cases prompting investigations that exposed some stands had been promoting intercourse displays and intercourse acts and permitting consumers to bodily contact the baristas. Four folks had been arrested and prosecuted.

In 2013 two coffee stand house owners had been arrested on accusations of marketing prostitution and exploitation of a minor, in addition to a Snohomish County sheriff’s sergeant for tipping off baristas about undercover officials in trade for sexual favors. The sergeant resigned, and the house owners had been convicted.

The town in 2017 created the dress code ordinance requiring workers, house owners and operators of “quick service facilities” from espresso stands to fast-food eating places to put on clothes that covers the higher and decrease frame or face fines.

Edge, the landlord of Everett bikini barista stand Hillbilly Hotties, and workers Natalie Bjerke, Matteson Hernandez, Leah Humphrey, Amelia Powell and Liberty Ziska filed a prison grievance arguing that the ordinance violated their First Amendment rights.

“Some countries make you wear lots of clothing because of their religious beliefs,” Hernandez wrote. “But America is different because you can wear what you want to wear. I wear what I’m comfortable with and others can wear what they are comfortable with.”

The case has seen various rulings in the courts, but in October a U.S. District Court judge found the dress code ordinance unconstitutional.

Ramerman told the council the city could appeal but a defeat would lead to a much higher tab than the $500,000. The city has spent nearly $400,000 defending the ordinance.

The settlement “still gives us our best tool to require stand owners to make sure their employees are not engaging in illegal conduct,” town lawyer mentioned.