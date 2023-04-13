City of Tampa residents may apply for an eBike voucher program

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The City of Tampa Mobility Department provides an eBike Voucher Program for all town residents.

The program is designed to scale back highway visitors, scale back town’s carbon footprint and be offering dependable transportation.

Catherine McDonald implemented for the voucher program.

“It will get me out of the house and get me to where I need to, like the grocery store, out in the fresh air because otherwise, I can’t walk that far,” stated McDonald.

On Wednesday, folks may just be informed extra about electrical motorcycles at Ragan Park Community Center in Tampa. The town partnered with six native motorcycle stores, together with City Bike Tampa.

People may use a voucher to lend a hand acquire an electrical bicycle.

“Parking and congestion are such a major thing, so the more people we can get onto eBikes, the better and eBikes are just an easy way to enable that,” stated Kevin Craft, proprietor of City Bike Tampa.

Vouchers supplied in the course of the program vary in price from $500 to $2,000 in keeping with the voucher kind and the applicant’s source of revenue {qualifications}. The vouchers will cross in opposition to two types of motorcycles, together with Class 1 eBikes and eCargo motorcycles.

To qualify for the program, candidates will have to reside within the City of Tampa limits, be 18 years or older and intend to make use of the motorcycle to interchange journeys that might in a different way had been taken via an car.

To learn more on how to apply for a voucher, CLICK HERE.

The closing date to apply is Friday, April 14, at 5:00 p.m.