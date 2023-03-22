City of Tampa holds workshops on Twiggs Street safety improvement project

TAMPA — The City of Tampa is operating on a safety improvement project alongside Twiggs Street.

The Mobility Department’s ultimate day of public workshops is March 22.

Officials hosted one on March 21 as neatly.

“The workshop is a way for us to hear from the community,” mentioned Aiah Yassin, a mobility project supervisor for the City of Tampa.

On March 22, there might be a public workshop on the Tampa Union Station Baggage Building (601 North Nebraska Avenue) from 2 – 3:30 p.m., the place there might be a show of suggestions for the world.

The public will be capable to chime in and be offering comments.

Then from 4 – 5:30 p.m., there might be a last presentation of suggestions from project leaders.

“We want to hear from the people, the stakeholders, the people who use the road to understand what we should design… how should we design it and construct it,” mentioned Yassin.

The City of Tampa used to be awarded a grant to make safety enhancements on Twiggs Street between Ashely Drive and Nebraska Avenue.

So a ways, leaders mentioned some of the principle issues from folks come with developing higher site visitors drift within the space, chopping down on rushing, and including extra motorcycle and pedestrian safety upgrades.

“We also saw that people are interested in having more walkability and connectivity to the different trails. And connectivity for sidewalks and connection to and from the commercial inside and outside the urban core,” mentioned Yassin.

Officials mentioned that is the most important project for the downtown space.

“Twiggs Street is actually on the Vision Zero high injury network corridor where they have high fatalities and high life-altering injuries along the corridor. So, this is why it was prioritized as one of the main corridors that need to be addressed,” mentioned Yassin.

Project leaders hope to have the design whole through this autumn, after which development is slated to start within the fall of 2025.