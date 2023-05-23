City of Tampa fixes sidewalk gaps on Bay to Bay Blvd. near MacDill Avenue

The City of Tampa is embarking on a undertaking to deal with the sidewalk gaps on Bay to Bay Boulevard from South MacDill Avenue to Ysabella Avenue, which leads to Bayshore Boulevard. The undertaking is estimated to value $156,800 and can get rid of any gaps within the sidewalk, offering for a continuing trail.

The initiative is a consequence of a push by way of former president of the Palma Ceia Neighborhood Association, Kim DeGance, who accrued over 100 signatures in a petition to upload extra sidewalks just about seven years in the past. DeGance expressed her pride at in the end seeing the development underway, declaring that she initiated the petition when she used to run to Bayshore Boulevard together with her two young children. She discovered getting there difficult due to the interrupted sidewalk alongside the best way.

According to a spokesperson for the City of Tampa, the town’s mobility division applied a data-driven way to establish and prioritize sidewalk gaps. The determination to upload a sidewalk on Bay to Bay Boulevard was once primarily based on various factors, together with protection, proximity to colleges and transit, and connectivity to current sidewalks.

DeGance believes the addition of a continuing sidewalk will make the street more secure, now not just for runners like herself, but in addition for different customers like bikers, mothers pushing strollers, and oldsters with kids on motorcycles.

The City of Tampa allocates roughly $870,000 each and every yr in its price range for brand new sidewalks and will construct round one mile of sidewalk consistent with yr primarily based on investment availability. However, about 10 to 20 miles of sidewalk connections are asked every year. This Bay to Bay Boulevard undertaking is ready to be finished by way of July 31, 2023.