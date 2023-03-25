City of Dallas inspecting integrity of light poles

Park & Recreation group of workers stated the town needs to be proactive by means of inspecting light poles at sports activities fields, after sturdy winds knocked down a box light this month.

DALLAS — As the risk of critical storms and prime winds continues throughout North Texas, the City of Dallas is having a look at protection round some of its athletics fields.

The City of Dallas Park and Recreation Department introduced it is going to be inspecting light poles in and round sports activities fields at some of its public parks. The transfer comes, partly, after prime winds knocked down one of the light poles at JC Phelps Park in early March.

“Upon inspection, we went and looked at that pole and basically found that we had some internal rusting of the pole, which degraded the structural integrity of the pole,” stated Chris Turner-Noteware, assistant director of Dallas Parks and Recreation Department’s Planning, Design and Construction Division.

Staff with Dallas Parks and Recreation say the dept isn’t taking any probabilities on the subject of prime winds, apparatus stipulations and the general public’s protection round its sports activities fields and amenities.

"As a proactive measure we are going to go ahead and inspect all of the light poles that are 30 years and above," Turner-Noteware added.

Dallas Parks and Recreation has contractors inspecting the light poles in and across the athletics fields at 15 parks around the town. The parks come with Norbuck, Fretz, Crawford Memorial, Kleberg/Rylie, Kiest, Churchill, Crown, J.J. Craft, Samuell Garland, Samuell Grand, John C. Phelps, Cummings, Winfrey Point, Campbell Green and Sargent. The crew will resolve if any poles want to get replaced.

Turner-Noteware stated if there are indicators of structural degradation, the light poles will probably be taken down.

"We will be watching the National Weather Service, and if we have any wind advisories with sustained winds, we will be taking fields out of play as well," Turner-Noteware stated.

Leagues that steadily use the town’s athletic fields were prompt in regards to the inspections. Parks and Recreation group of workers is operating with the ones teams to deal with scheduling and choices.