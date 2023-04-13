City Council to consider reducing parking spots for bars

At today’s meeting, City Council will consider directing staff to amend the city’s land use regulations to reduce the parking requirements for bars and cocktail lounges. According to the resolution, Texas has seen an increase in arrests for driving while intoxicated, with a total of 2,554 in Austin last year. And in Travis County there was a 71 percent increase in DWI-related deaths from 2011 to 2021.

The aim of the amendment, sponsored by Council members José Velásquez, Chito Vela and Mackenzie Kelly, as well as Mayor Kirk Watson, is to reduce drunk driving by encouraging bar visitors to take alternative modes of transportation.

According to the resolution, which seems likely to win approval, “studies have shown that reducing parking requirements for bars and restaurants can help promote responsible drinking and decrease the incidence of drunk driving” and “encourage the growth of local businesses.”

Velásquez told the Austin Monitor via email that an item related to cocktail lounge parking and another related to development of affordable housing, items 45 and 46, are the first resolutions on which he has been the lead sponsor.

Velásquez noted that Item 45, the parking item, which directs the city manager to explore the elimination of non-accessible parking requirements for cocktail lounges, is the result of many conversations he had while on the campaign trail. The District 3 Council member added, “The conversations made a few things very clear to me, including the unintentional incentivization of drunk driving, the extra hurdle for small business ventures to get off the ground and remain in business, and the misalignment with previous Council actions to encourage other modes of transportation. I am excited to get these conversations started to ensure that we maintain Austin’s entertainment districts while keeping our community safe.”

The major reason for so many parking spaces at Austin bars is the requirement that a 2,500-square-foot property must provide parking for at least 25 drivers, while larger lounges require even more parking.

Kelly told the Austin Monitor via text, “I’m happy to be cosponsoring this resolution. I’ve been speaking with members of my district who are concerned about drivers leaving bars intoxicated and I believe this resolution will incentivize bars to provide less parking, which will, in turn, encourage patrons to take alternative modes of transportation.”

The resolution directs interim City Manager Jesús Garza to initiate amendments to the Land Development Code as needed “to eliminate non-accessible parking requirements for cocktail lounge use.” Further, the manager will be expected to return to Council with a draft ordinance for Council to consider by Oct. 19.

Item 46, Velásquez added, “directs the City Manager to prioritize the development of affordable housing on 4800 Bolm Road, a city-owned property formerly known as the BFI recycling site. This property, with its history of environmental injustice to the nearby residents, presents a unique opportunity to do right by a neighborhood that has historically been neglected while also addressing our city’s affordable housing needs.”

