Citrus County man dubbed ‘sedition panda’ after arrest in connection to Capitol riots

The FBI has arrested a Citrus County man who wore a panda costume head while allegedly taking part in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Agents arrested Jesse James Rumson, of Lecanto, Florida, on a long list of charges, including obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds, and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building.

Photos released by the FBI show the person wearing the panda head walking with other Jan. 6 protesters.







At one point during a video posted on YouTube, the person takes off the panda costume head and looks at the camera. Agents say the man is Jesse Rumson.

Later, the panda head is seen among a large crowd on the Capitol grounds. It travels up the steps to the Capitol Building, and then walks inside.

Jesse Rumson, aka Sedition Panda, via FBI

Surveillance video taken inside the Capitol Building shows the person wearing the panda head walking alongside other alleged rioters. He is carrying a flag and wearing a camouflage backpack.

Later, according to photos provided by federal agents, Rumson is photographed without the panda costume head, leaving the Capitol through the Parliamentary Door.

Jesse Rumson, aka Sedition Panda, via FBI

He appears to be handcuffed or have his hands secured behind his back. Later, photographs show other alleged rioters helping him remove the restraints.

Later, photos and video show Rumson outside the Senate Wing Door. He can be heard yelling “get a ram!” according to the FBI.

Jesse Rumson, aka Sedition Panda, via FBI

Rumson is photographed and recorded at various other spots around the scene of the riot. At one point, Rumson grabs an officer’s face shield and forces the officer’s head back.

Rumson faces charges of:

Assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers

obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder

entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds

disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds

engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds

disorderly conduct in a capitol building

act of physical violence in the capitol grounds or buildings

parading, demonstrating or picketing in a capitol building





