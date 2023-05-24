Citrus County deputy in critical condition after hit by vehicle

A deputy in Citrus County, Florida is these days preventing for his lifestyles after being hit by a vehicle on Tuesday night time. Deputy Andy Lahera was once directing visitors on the intersection of Saunders Way and South Lecanto Highway, following the commencement ceremonies of Lecanto High School.

The incident passed off round 9:05 p.m. when a motive force touring south on South Lecanto Highway struck Deputy Lahera. On-site deputies and different first responders who briefly arrived on the scene carried out life-saving measures. Deputy Lahera was once then airlifted to a trauma heart, the place he’s these days indexed in critical condition.

The Florida Highway Patrol is these days investigating the reason for the crash, in addition to whether or not fees can be filed towards the driving force who hit Deputy Lahera.

The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office is looking the general public to stay Deputy Lahera and his circle of relatives in their prayers as they hope for his restoration.