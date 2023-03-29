Citizens Property Insurance approves 2023 rate hike

Citizens Property Insurance authorized a rate hike for 2023 that may building up the statewide moderate for all Personal Line insurance policies on Wednesday.

A press unencumber said that Citizens board contributors authorized a beneficial building up of 14.2% for the ones insurance policies, which is able to affect house owners, renters and extra. The unencumber additionally mentioned that exact premiums might building up much more because of inflation within the building marketplace, which is using upper substitute prices.

- Advertisement -

Homeowner multiperil (HO-3) charges, then again, could have a mean building up of 13.9%, whilst condominium house owners will see a mean 14.6% building up.

Now the rise should be authorized by means of the Office of Insurance Regulation. If handed, the charges will move into impact for each new and renewal insurance policies after Nov. 1.

“No one wants their rates to go up. We completely understand that,” Citizens President/CEO and Executive Director Tim Cerio mentioned. “But the fact is that Citizens rates remain actuarially unsound and artificially low. This inadequacy is unsustainable and heightens the risk of assessments on all Florida insurance consumers.”

- Advertisement -

For extra information, click here.