Chuck Todd to Leave ‘Meet the Press’

Chuck Todd mentioned on Sunday that he was once stepping down from NBC’s “Meet the Press” after 9 years in the moderator’s chair and could be succeeded by way of the community’s leader White House correspondent, Kristen Welker.
In remarks at the conclusion of the display on Sunday, Mr. Todd, 50, mentioned he was once aware that many leaders “overstay their welcome” and that he’d relatively depart “a little bit too soon than stay a tad too long.”
“I’ve let work consume me for nearly 30 years,” Mr. Todd mentioned, in accordance to a replica of his ready remarks. “I can’t remember the last time I didn’t wake up before 5 or 6 a.m., and as I’ve watched too many friends and family let work consume them before it was too late, I promised my family I wouldn’t do that.”
Mr. Todd, an established political journalist in Washington, began as moderator of “Meet the Press” in 2014. He has lately interviewed newsmakers together with former Vice President Mike Pence, Vice President Kamala Harris, the Republican presidential aspirant Vivek Ramaswamy and Representative Hakeem Jeffries of New York, the House minority chief.
Rebecca Blumenstein, the president of editorial for NBC News, and Carrie Budoff Brown, the community’s senior vice chairman of politics, thanked Mr. Todd in a memo and mentioned Mr. Todd would proceed at NBC as leader political analyst.
“Through his penetrating interviews with many of the most important newsmakers, the show has played an essential role in politics and policy, routinely made front-page news, and framed the thinking in Washington and beyond,” the memo mentioned.
Ms. Welker, 46, is an established NBC stalwart. She was once an intern for “Today” in 1997 and has been operating for the community complete time since 2010. She started masking the White House for NBC a 12 months later and has lined presidents out of the country in Belgium, England, Austria, Poland and Japan. In 2020, she was once broadly praised for her moderation of the ultimate presidential debate between President Donald J. Trump and Joe Biden.
Mr. Todd took over “Meet the Press” for David Gregory, who changed into its moderator after the loss of life of Tim Russert in 2008. Viewership of the display has slid considerably in the years after Mr. Russert’s loss of life.
In 2014, Mr. Todd introduced “MTP Daily,” the first day by day installment of “Meet the Press,” which aired on MSNBC till remaining 12 months. MTP Daily moved to NBC News Now, the community’s advertising-supported streaming platform.
Mr. Todd’s ultimate broadcast as moderator of “Meet the Press” will probably be in September.