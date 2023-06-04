Chuck Todd to Leave ‘Meet the Press’

Chuck Todd mentioned on Sunday that he was once stepping down from NBC’s “Meet the Press” after 9 years in the moderator’s chair and could be succeeded by way of the community’s leader White House correspondent, Kristen Welker.

In remarks at the conclusion of the display on Sunday, Mr. Todd, 50, mentioned he was once aware that many leaders “overstay their welcome” and that he’d relatively depart “a little bit too soon than stay a tad too long.”

“I’ve let work consume me for nearly 30 years,” Mr. Todd mentioned, in accordance to a replica of his ready remarks. “I can’t remember the last time I didn’t wake up before 5 or 6 a.m., and as I’ve watched too many friends and family let work consume them before it was too late, I promised my family I wouldn’t do that.”

Mr. Todd, an established political journalist in Washington, began as moderator of “Meet the Press” in 2014. He has lately interviewed newsmakers together with former Vice President Mike Pence, Vice President Kamala Harris, the Republican presidential aspirant Vivek Ramaswamy and Representative Hakeem Jeffries of New York, the House minority chief.