WEATHERFORD, Texas — A Weatherford man was once sentenced to life in jail for his 9th riding whilst intoxicated price, government mentioned.

Christopher Faran Stanford, 50, pleaded accountable on Monday to a legal price of riding whilst intoxicated, in accordance to a news free up from the Parker County district legal professional's workplace.

He then selected to have a jury resolve his sentence, and the jury elected on life in jail.

Stanford had earlier DWI convictions in Tarrant, Dallas, Rockwall and Johnson counties, and 4 of his previous circumstances had ended in jail sentences, officers mentioned.

"His report confirmed that he was once going to proceed endangering communities all over the Metroplex except he was once locked up," District Attorney Jeff Swain mentioned in a news free up.

Standfor’s most up-to-date DWI case was once his first in Parker County. Officials mentioned he ran a pink gentle on the intersection of Farm Road 51 and Texas 171 and rear-ended any other automobile in August.

The driving force of the automobile that were given rear-ended informed soldiers that Stanford ran away after the crash, pronouncing, “I have to go — I’m going to get in trouble.” Stanford then jumped over a barbed twine fence, ripping his garments within the procedure, officers mentioned. About half-hour later, government mentioned they discovered him hiding in brush.

"The video that we admitted into evidence showed Mr. Stanford being belligerent and having difficulty standing without help," Assistant District Attorney Abby Placke mentioned within the free up. "At one point, he even tried to headbutt the Lifecare EMT that was trying to treat him. He was so drunk and obnoxious that the officers were unable to administer the field sobriety tests they normally perform. But it was clear that he was drunk, so he was arrested."

Officials mentioned Stanford’s blood-alcohol focus stage at that forestall was once 0.267 — greater than 3 times the criminal riding restrict in Texas.

During his trial, prosecutors mentioned, Stanford informed jurors that he didn’t suppose he had an alcohol downside; as a substitute, in accordance to the clicking free up, he informed the court docket that he was once simply “very unlucky.”

“I thought his testimony showed a lack of personal insight that was manifested in his lack of concern for others on our roads,” mentioned Assistant District Attorney Skyler Schoolfield. “In our case, he was not just intoxicated, he was flat out drunk. With that level of intoxication and his high speed at the time of the accident, we really are lucky that the husband, wife, and teenage daughter in the other car only suffered minor injuries. This could have been much worse.”