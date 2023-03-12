Chris Olivarez: Texas lieutenant warns against traveling to Mexico as three US women go missing

PENITAS, TEXAS: Lieutenant Chris Olivarez of the Texas Department of Public Safety has instructed the general public to reconsider traveling to Mexico after the most recent traumatic incident that left two sisters, Maritza Trinidad Perez Rios, 47, and Marina Perez Rios, 48, and their buddy, Dora Alicia Cervantes Saenz, 53, missing. The three women crossed the border into Mexico to promote garments at a flea marketplace on February 24. Warning the voters, Olivarez stated, “Our department is urging anyone traveling to Mexico, especially spring breakers, to avoid those areas, because right now it is too dangerous with the increase in violence and kidnappings in Mexico.”

ADVERTISEMENT

- Advertisement -

He stated “I can’t express enough to those thinking about traveling to Mexico, especially to spring breakers…to avoid those areas as much as possible.” While Steven McCraw, the director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, stated, as mentioned via New York Post, “Drug cartel violence and other criminal activity represent a significant safety threat to anyone who crosses into Mexico right now.”as reported via DailyMail.

READ MORE

Nicola Bulley: Friends cling vigil for missing lady as her daughters ask ‘any news on mummy?’

- Advertisement -

Julia Wandelt: Woman who thinks she’s the missing Madeleine McCann slams on-line trolls for bullying her

Adding additional, Olivarez stated, “In most cases, when these tragedies take place, no one’s left alive.” On the opposite hand, the sisters’ cousin Ludy Arredondo wrote on Facebook, “We continue to pray for the soon return of my cousins Marina Perez, Maritza Perez and Dora Cervantes, so far we do not have a single piece of news, the authorities do not say anything, they do not have clues, in the media no longer seen the news, PLEASE do not leave us alone and keep comparing.”

ADVERTISEMENT

How did the three women go missing?

- Advertisement -

Roel Bermea, the Peñitas, Texas police leader, stated the three women crossed the border on the Anzalduas Port of Entry on February 24 in a 1995 Chevy Silverado, reported CNN. After crossing over to Mexico, the women have been unreachable. The leader has instructed the general public to tell native government with any information that would lead to the whereabouts of the women.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two of 4 SC citizens discovered useless

News of the women’s disappearance got here every week after 4 South Carolina citizens have been abducted in Matamoros on March 3. Out of them, Shaeed Woodard and Zindell Brown have been discovered useless, and two, Latavia Washington McGee, a mom of six, and Eric Williams, have been discovered alive on March 7, as consistent with CNN. Tamaulipas Governor Américo Villarreal stated, “The victims were found in a wooden house in Matamoros and had been transferred to various places over the days in order to create confusion and avoid rescue efforts.”