Chris Kreider and Tyler Motte each score twice as New York Rangers beat Tampa Bay Lightning 6-3

Chris Kreider and Tyler Motte each scored twice and the New York Rangers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 6-3 on Wednesday night time.

Kaapo Kakko and Artemi Panarin additionally scored, Mika Zibanejad had 3 assists and Barclay Goodrow and Adam Fox each had two assists to assist the Rangers win for the 5th time in seven video games and toughen to 11-2-2 of their ultimate 15 video games.

- Advertisement -

Igor Shesterkin stopped 28 photographs to win for the 9th time in his ultimate 11 begins.

Alex Killorn had a function and an lend a hand, and Darren Raddysh and Brandon Hagel additionally scored for Tampa Bay, which snapped a three-game profitable streak. Andrei Vasilevskiy completed with 31 saves.

It used to be a bodily recreation that featured 4 fights and a number of onerous hits in a matchup of groups that met within the Eastern Conference ultimate ultimate 12 months, which the Lightning received in six video games to advance to their 3rd directly Stanley Cup Final.