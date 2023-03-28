Chocolate milk after workout may help in recovery

Chocolate milk is a yummy beverage that people often associate with children. As for adults, it’s something that people think can be taken on cheat days! Well, it might surprise you but chocolate milk is a post-workout drink too! In fact, a research published in the International Journal of Sport Nutrition and Exercise Metabolism, notes that chocolate milk is indeed an effective post-workout recovery aid. Read on to find out what makes chocolate milk the perfect beverage post-workout.

Health Shots connected with Daphnee D.K, Chief Clinical Dietitian,

Apollo Main Hospital Cluster-1, Chennai, Apollo 24|7, to find out if chocolate milk helps in recovery after workout.

Chocolate milk as post-workout recovery drink

It is high in carbohydrate and protein that help to replenish the body’s energy and support muscle repair and development, says Daphnee. Carbohydrate is know for providing the body with energy, and exercise can deplete it. When it comes to protein, it is required for muscle repair and to reduce muscle damage after exercise. Your body can recover more quickly if you drink chocolate milk after exercise, but the expert says that it’s essential to take into account each person’s dietary requirements and tastes when selecting post-workout recovery beverages.

Type of chocolate milk to drink after workout

Chocolate milk also has calories and saturated fats. So, to avoid consuming them in huge quantities, it is best to choose low-fat or fat-free types of chocolate milk. You can also search for chocolate milk with a low added sugar content because too much sugar can harm your efforts to achieve your fitness and health objectives.

Who should avoid drinking chocolate milk after workout?

Chocolate milk can help many, but may cause harm to some. Here’s who should avoid it.

1. People who are lactose intolerant or allergic to milk

Chocolate milk is produced from cow’s milk that has lactose, so it should not be consumed by people with such intolerance or allergies. But non-dairy options like almond milk and soy milk which also come in chocolate varieties and can offer post-workout benefits may be an alternative if you have a lactose intolerance or a dairy allergy, says the expert.

2. People who are sensitive to sugar

Chocolate milk includes added sugar, which may not be healthy for people who are trying to cut back on their sugar consumption or sensitive to sugar.

3. Those who consume only plants or are vegans

Cow’s milk is used to make chocolate milk, so those who consume only plant-based or vegan foods should avoid it.

4. People who have diabetes

Chocolate milk has a significant carbohydrate content, which can cause blood sugar levels to rise, warns Daphnee.

While many people find chocolate milk to be a wholesome post-workout beverage, it may not be appropriate for everyone. If you have any concerns or health conditions, it’s best to speak with a healthcare professional or a dietitian to decide the best post-workout drink for you.

Other healthy drinks to have after workout for recovery

There are several other healthy drinks that women can have after a workout to assist in recovery. Here are a few of the best choices!

1. Water

It is the best choice for replacing fluids lost during exercise, says the expert. Hydration is crucial after workout, as it promotes metabolism, lubricates joints, and controls body temperature.

2. Smoothies

Smoothies are an excellent method to refuel the body after workout, as they are packed with nutrients and can be customised to suit individual needs. A healthy post-workout smoothie made with fruit, vegetables, protein powder, and nut butter can help repair muscle tissue and assist in recovery.

3. Green tea

It is a great post-workout beverage because it is full of antioxidants that help the body combat inflammation. Caffeine, which can offer a natural energy increase, is also present.

4. Coconut water

It is a great option for rehydrating after exercise because it is a natural supply of electrolytes. It’s also low in calories and contains important minerals like potassium and magnesium.