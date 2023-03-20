China’s President Xi arrives in Moscow for meeting with Putin amid Ukraine war

“I am sure my visit will be fruitful,” Xi said, according to TASS News Agency.

As Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived on Monday afternoon in Moscow, he was greeted at Vnukovo airport by a Russian military band, but not Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“I’m very satisfied, on the invitation of President Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin, to come back again to the land of our shut neighbor … I’m positive my discuss with might be fruitful,” Xi mentioned, in step with Russia’s TASS News Agency, which is administered via the state.

- Advertisement - In this grab taken from video provided by RU-24, China’s President Xi Jinping disembarks his plane, upon his arrival at the Vnukovo-2 government airport outside Moscow, Monday, March 20, 2023. AP

Xi’s visit with Kremlin officials amounts to China’s most visible show of support for its neighbor since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022.

- Advertisement -

“I sit up for operating with President Putin to collectively undertake a brand new imaginative and prescient, a brand new blueprint and new measures for the expansion of China-Russia complete strategic partnership of coordination in the future years,” the Chinese president wrote in a piece of writing revealed in Russia’s Rossiyskaya Gazeta forward of his discuss with.

A view shows a car of a motorcade transporting members of the Chinese delegation, including President Xi Jinping, upon their arrival in Moscow, Russia, March 20, 2023. Reuters Photographer/via Reuters

- Advertisement -

Xi said the friendship between China and Russia is “rising ceaselessly and will have to be beloved via us all” and that the upcoming visit to Russia was a “adventure of friendship, cooperation and peace.”

A view shows a motorcade transporting members of the Chinese delegation, including President Xi Jinping, upon their arrival in Moscow, Russia, March 20, 2023. Reuters Photographer/via Reuters

Xi’s visit comes days after the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Putin, accusing him of war crimes in Ukraine.

Wang Wenbin, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman, addressed the warrant during a press conference in Beijing on Monday. Wang said China has always “advocated that discussion and negotiation” are the best ways to end the conflict. ICC officials should “recognize the jurisdictional immunity loved via the top of state in accordance with global regulation,” Wang mentioned.

A TV screen displays Chinese President Xi Jinping attending an official welcome ceremony upon his arrival at the Vnukovo-2 government airport outside Moscow, in a cafe in St. Petersburg, Russia, Monday, March 20, 2023. AP

Wang said the court should attempt to avoid “politicization and double requirements.”

Xi, writing in Rossiyskaya Gazeta, also addressed the war in Ukraine, saying China is “satisfied {that a} rational approach out of the Ukrainian disaster and a trail to lasting peace and common safety in the sector might be discovered if everyone seems to be guided via the idea that of not unusual, complete, joint and sustainable safety, proceed discussion and consultations in an equivalent, prudent and pragmatic approach.”

ABC News’ Joe Simonetti, Ellie Kaufman and Karson Yiu contributed to this tale. This is a creating tale. Please take a look at again for updates.