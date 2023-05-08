China tells US to ‘reflect deeply’ over downturn in ties

BEIJING — China’s international minister instructed the U.S. ambassador on Monday that Washington is liable for the downturn in family members between the 2 international locations and will have to “reflect deeply” earlier than ties can go back to a wholesome observe, an legitimate mentioned.

Qin Gang’s feedback observe a suspension of significant discussion on a spread of problems between the arena’s biggest economies, increasingly more at odds over price lists, makes an attempt by means of Washington to deprive China of state of the art era, and China’s claims to self-governing Taiwan and big portions of the South and East China Seas.

China’s Foreign Ministry quoted Qin as telling Ambassador Nicolas Burns {that a} “series of erroneous words and deeds by the U.S.” since a meeting in November between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping “have undermined the hard-won positive momentum of Sino-U.S. relations.”

“The U.S. side should reflect deeply, meet China halfway, and propel China-U.S. relations out of the difficulties and back on the right track,” Qin used to be quoted as announcing.

The United States must “correct its understanding of China and return to rationality,” Qin mentioned, repeating his previous accusation that the U.S. is trying to suppress and include China. Beijing robotically cites U.S. political and armed forces make stronger of Taiwan as infringing on its sovereignty.

Qin mentioned ties had “grown icy” and the concern used to be to stabilize them “and avoid a downward spiral and unanticipated events.”

The U.S. should stop “undermining China’s sovereignty, security, and development interests,” particularly through support of Taiwan’s independent identity, Qin said.

China says Taiwan must come under its rule, by force if necessary, while the United States says the relationship between the sides must be resolved peaceably. U.S. law requires it to treat threats to Taiwan, including a military blockade, as a matter of “grave concern,” though it remains ambiguous under what conditions U.S. forces could be dispatched to defend the island.

Despite the lack of formal diplomatic relations, the U.S. is Taiwan’s largest supplier of military hardware and diplomatic support, even while it continues to maintain relations with Beijing. Biden has been seen as going a step further by repeatedly saying that the U.S. would back Taiwan militarily, and America has been upgrading basing arrangements with the Philippines, located just south of Taiwan.

U.S.-China military contacts have been on hold for years, and China’s top staff refused to answer a call from Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin after then-Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan last year. China retaliated for the visit by staging a naval and air force blockade of Taiwan and cutting off channels of communication with the U.S. on issues from environmental protection to maritime security.

At a daily briefing Monday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin described the meeting between Qin and Burns as ”a normal diplomatic arrangement.”

In a tweet, Burns mentioned he met with Qin and “discussed challenges in the U.S.-China relationship and the necessity of stabilizing ties and expanding high-level communication.”

In feedback to a U.S. suppose tank final week, Burns mentioned Washington has been constant in its way towards Taiwan and insists that “any resolution of the (cross-Taiwan Strait) differences has to be peaceful.”

“We hope that the government here in China will commit itself to a peaceful resolution of the dispute,” Burns mentioned in a web-based dialogue with the Washington-based Stimson Center.

The U.S. “has the obligation as well as the interest to make sure that we can provide defensive arms to Taiwan so that the Taiwan authorities can have a proper defense and we can help them build up a deterrence,” he mentioned.

“If Taiwan has a sufficient deterrence in place, and if other countries around the world are supporting a peaceful resolution, one would hope that that would lead the Chinese to understand the consequences of the use of force in the Taiwan Strait,” Burns mentioned.

Contacts between Washington and Beijing had been fraught for months since U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken hastily canceled a Beijing shuttle aimed toward easing U.S.-China tensions in February. That got here after a big high-altitude Chinese balloon used to be shot down after it sailed around the U.S., drawing Pentagon accusations of spying on delicate army websites regardless of company Chinese denials.

Qin used to be due to leave Monday for visits to Germany, France and Norway amid China’s fraying family members with Europe over alleged unfair business practices, human rights abuses and Beijing’s make stronger for Russia in its struggle in opposition to Ukraine.

Chinese President Xi and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, declared their governments had a “no limits” friendship before Moscow’s February 2022 attack on Ukraine. Beijing has refused to criticize the Kremlin over the invasion but has tried to appear neutral and has called for a cease-fire and peace talks.

This tale has been amended to right kind the title of the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson from Mao Ning to Wang Wenbin.