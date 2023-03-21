- Advertisement - - Advertisement - Colorado dentist accused of poisoning wife, charged with homicide

- Advertisement -

Colorado dentist accused of poisoning wife, charged with homicide 03:04

Police imagine a Colorado dentist laced his wife’s pre-workout protein shakes with arsenic and cyanide, in the end killing his partner so he might be with a lady he was once having an affair with, in keeping with courtroom paperwork. Police have referred to as James Craig’s alleged plot a “heinous, complex and calculated murder.”

Craig, 45, was once arrested on suspicion of first-degree homicide Sunday, in a while after his wife died after being taken off lifestyles toughen throughout her 3rd shuttle to the health facility this month. According to courtroom data, he’s being represented by means of the general public defender’s place of job, which doesn’t touch upon circumstances.

Craig is scheduled to look in courtroom Thursday to be informed whether or not prosecutors have made up our minds to report fees towards him.

As Angela Craig languished within the health facility, with docs not able to determine what was once improper with her, police within the Denver suburb of Aurora allege her husband was once assembly with a fellow dentist who flew in for visits with him. Police started investigating Craig after his dental apply spouse and pal, Ryan Redfearn, instructed a nurse that Craig had ordered potassium cyanide even if they didn’t want it for his or her paintings, in keeping with an arrest warrant laying out proof amassed by means of investigators.

After allegedly Googling questions like, “Is Arsenic Detectable in Autopsy?” investigators imagine Craig put arsenic in one of the crucial protein shakes he automatically made for his wife for his or her workout routines on March 6 after which, after she survived, he ordered a hurry cargo of potassium cyanide that he instructed the provider was once wanted for a surgical procedure. Craig had requested an place of job supervisor to not open that package deal however every other worker did, resulting in its discovery and eventual disclosure to government, the file mentioned.

The supply of a 3rd substance he’s accused of ordering, Oleandrin, was once intercepted by means of government once they started investigating him, the file mentioned. Oleandrin is a toxic substance present in leaves of the oleander plant.

Craig instructed Redfearn that he ordered the potassium cyanide for his wife and instructed a social employee that she have been suicidal and depressed since he requested for a divorce in December even if neither of the couple’s youngsters mentioned the rest about suicide makes an attempt, in keeping with the arrest affidavit.

Redfearn additionally instructed investigators that Craig was once at the verge of chapter and have been having issues in his marriage, in keeping with the file. Angela Craig’s sister, Toni Kofoed, instructed police that Craig had drugged his wife about 5 years in the past with an unknown drug as a result of he mentioned he deliberate to kill himself and didn’t need her with the intention to save him.

Kofoed believes that incident is what Craig referenced in a sequence of texts between Angela and James Craig about her signs after she first fell sick on March 6. According to the arrest affidavit, Angela Craig wrote “I feel drugged” and James Craig responded: “Given our history I know that must be triggering. Just for the record, I didn’t drug you. I am super worried though.”

According to the arrest affidavit, James Craig wrote: “Given our history I know that must be triggering. Just for the record, I didn’t drug you. I am super worried though.” Aurora Police



Last week, two days earlier than Angela was once declared mind lifeless, the girl police say he was once having an affair with wrote Craig an e mail expressing sympathy about what he was once going via, in keeping with the file. However, she mentioned she didn’t suppose it was once proper for her to combine in with those that had amassed to mourn Angela as a result of she didn’t wish to “conceal what I feel for you.”

“When the suspicious details of this case came to light, our team of officers and homicide detectives tirelessly worked to uncover the truth behind the victim’s sudden illness and death,” Aurora Police Division Chief Mark Hildebrand mentioned in a statement. “It was quickly discovered this was in fact a heinous, complex and calculated murder. I am very proud of our Major Crimes Homicide Unit’s hard work in solving this case and pursuing justice for the victim.”

According to a work bio and video posted online, Craig is married with six youngsters. He mentioned he taught as an affiliate professor on the University of Missouri School of Dentistry for 3 years and has been working towards dentistry within the Aurora house since 2006.

Neighbors of the circle of relatives instructed CBS Colorado they have been shocked.

“I keep praying for the kids because they lost both parents at the same time,” mentioned neighbor Karen Lucero.

Karen and Michael Lucero have been buddies with Angela and James Craig.

“I got a card and put together some money for the family. I haven’t given them yet because I just found out what really happened,” mentioned Lucero.