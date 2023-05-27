Saturday, May 27, 2023
Child dies after being locked in disabled car in north Houston

By accuratenewsinfo
Photo of John Wayne Ferguson
John Wayne Ferguson, Staff Writer


Houston Chronicle

Police Friday night were investigating the loss of life of a 4-year-old boy who died after being discovered subconscious in a disabled car in north Houston.

The kid used to be discovered about 4:30 p.m. Friday afternoon in the 200 block of Oriole, in the Independence Heights group, Houston police mentioned.

Police told KTRK that two kids have been discovered in the locked car. Both have been taken to a sanatorium, the place one died and the opposite used to be nonetheless in essential situation. The kids will have been enjoying prior to they become locked throughout the car, in keeping with the TV station.

The kids were not in an instant known. No fees had been filed.

[email protected]

John Wayne Ferguson is a normal project and breaking news reporter for the Houston Chronicle. A graduate of the University of New Hampshire, John joined the Chronicle in 202

