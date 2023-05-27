Child dies after being locked in disabled car in north Houston

Police Friday night were investigating the loss of life of a 4-year-old boy who died after being discovered subconscious in a disabled car in north Houston.

- Advertisement -

The kid used to be discovered about 4:30 p.m. Friday afternoon in the 200 block of Oriole, in the Independence Heights group, Houston police mentioned.

MORE ON HOUSTON CHRONICLE.COM: League City guy discovered accountable in 1983 brutal triple killings at Corvette Concepts

Police told KTRK that two kids have been discovered in the locked car. Both have been taken to a sanatorium, the place one died and the opposite used to be nonetheless in essential situation. The kids will have been enjoying prior to they become locked throughout the car, in keeping with the TV station.

The kids were not in an instant known. No fees had been filed.