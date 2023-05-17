Child dead, 23 people missing after hippopotamus capsizes canoe on river in Malawi

CAPTION CORRECTS LEFT AND RIGHT AND JOB TITLES Malawi’s Minister of Water and Sanitation Abida Mia, left, waits with native Member of Parliament Gladys Ganda, proper,for news updates from the rescue birthday party on the banks of Shire River, Tuesday, May 16,2023. Rescuers had been looking for twenty-three missing individuals in the southern tip of Malawi’s Nsanje District, the place a canoe wearing 37 people capsized Monday morning when a hippopotamus hit it whilst looking to go into Mozambique. (AP Photo/Austin Kachipeya)

Authorities in southern Malawi say a 1-year-old kid died and 23 people are missing and feared useless after a hippopotamus charged into and capsized a canoe

BLANTYRE, Malawi — A 1-year-old kid died and 23 people have been missing and feared useless after a hippopotamus charged into and capsized a canoe on a river in southern Malawi, government mentioned Tuesday.

The lengthy picket canoe used to be wearing 37 people around the Shire River on their option to neighboring Mozambique when it used to be hit by means of the hippo in the Nsanje district on Monday.

Malawian police rescued 13 with the assistance of World Food Program team of workers who have been running in the world and equipped boats for the rescue operation, Nsanje District Police Commissioner Dominic Mwandira mentioned.

The people have been feared useless for the reason that seek have been going on for greater than 24 hours, police spokesperson Agnes Zalakoma mentioned.

Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera despatched Minister of Water and Sanitation Abida Mia to the scene. She mentioned locals informed her hippos regularly brought about issues in the world and so they sought after government to relocate probably the most animals.

