Child actor who played minor role in `Titanic` reveals he still gets cheques







A kid actor who played a minor role in James Cameron`s vintage `Titanic` that includes Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet because the leads, has published that he still gets royalty cheques for his section in the film which was once launched 25 years in the past. Reece Thompson, now a virtual advertising and marketing director in Utah, played the role of an Irish passenger in the movie, when he was once five-years-old.

He featured in the tragic scene the place the the send is filling with water as Reece`s personality, his sister, and his mom are observed mendacity in their cabin ready to die after failing to get a spot in the some of the lifeboats. He had one line in the film – asking his on-screen mom: `What are we doing, Mommy?`She spoke back, `We`re simply ready, expensive. When they end striking top notch folks in the boats, they`ll be beginning with us, and we`ll need to be in a position, proper?`

- Advertisement -

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas gets a kiss from co-star Sam Heughan at `Love Again` premiere

He spoke to Australia`s Network 10 and stated, “Yeah, I still do receive royalty cheques, it`s true. But I haven`t updated my address in several years, honestly since the last time I got interviewed for this. I haven`t seen them in a few years. I`m just assuming that they are still coming.”

Speaking about peoples pastime in his existence, he commented, “It`s interesting, I`d say my family and I mostly just think that it`s interesting that people are still finding it interesting. My wife and I mostly just get a kick out of comments. They are mostly just interesting to read, but it feels like a dream it was so long ago. I just can`t believe that it`s happening 25 years later.”

- Advertisement -

Also Read: Backstreet Boys sing their middle out for Mumbai regardless of the warmth, say `You guys have made it scorching in right here`





Source link