Chiefs’ L’Jarius Sneed says Tyreek Hill is ‘talking a lot of trash,’ and ‘I take notes of what he said’

The 2023 NFL season will characteristic an expected matchup between the Miami Dolphins and the Kansas City Chiefs, with explosive offenses on all sides. A former Chief, Tyreek Hill, now performs for the Dolphins and had his absolute best NFL season in 2022, completing with a career-high 119 receptions for 1,710 yards and seven touchdowns. Hill has spoken out about dealing with his former crew, pointing out, “I’m gonna be y’all worst enemy that day”.

Chiefs participant L’Jarius Sneed spoke back to Hill’s vows, pronouncing, “Tyreek’s been talking a lot of trash… We’ll show him when he gets here”. However, the sport may not be performed at Arrowhead Stadium as phase of the league’s world collection, as an alternative happening in Frankfurt, Germany. While Hill may not get to stand his former house crowd, it is imaginable he’ll nonetheless fit up towards Sneed at the box given the Chiefs’ way to transfer Sneed round in response to the opponent’s best broad receiver place.