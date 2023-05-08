Chiefs GM explains why the ‘sky is the limit’ for Kadarius Toney moving forward

The Kansas City Chiefs gained the NFL championship, Super Bowl LVII, in 2022 by means of defeating the Philadelphia Eagles. Kadarius Toney used to be one in every of the standout avid gamers for Kansas City. He handiest stuck 14 passes and scored two touchdowns in seven regular-season video games, however his contribution on Super Bowl Sunday used to be the most important. In the fourth quarter, he stuck a 5-yard landing move from quarterback Patrick Mahomes to take the lead. Toney additionally set a Super Bowl report for the longest punt go back, operating 65 yards and putting in place every other landing. His 14-point run helped the Chiefs win the Lombardi Trophy.

Toney is basically a system participant and now not a conventional extensive receiver, however Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach is constructive about his long run with the group. Veach believes Toney has a vertical sport and is now not restricted to a selected function, which might make him a big contributor in Kansas City’s offense. However, Toney’s taking part in time and manufacturing were restricted because of accidents, as he has handiest performed 19 video games in two seasons. Nevertheless, the Chiefs have top expectancies for Toney and imagine him first-round ability, having traded for him midway thru the 2022 season.

Veach is hopeful that Toney will proceed to construct chemistry with the training group of workers and Mahomes, keep wholesome, and succeed in his complete attainable as a flexible offensive weapon. “If he stays healthy and continues to spend that chemistry with the coaching staff and with Pat, which I think he is doing a great job at, I think the sky is the limit for him,” stated Veach. Toney’s ability is obvious, and the Chiefs are having a look forward to his contributions in the upcoming seasons.