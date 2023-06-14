Chiefs’ Chris Jones skipping mandatory minicamp while seeking new contract, per report

Chiefs normal supervisor Brett Veach stated previous this offseason {that a} new contract for celebrity defensive lineman Chris Jones is “on the list of things to do.” It hasn’t came about but, alternatively, and because of this, Jones is skipping Kansas City’s mandatory minicamp, per ESPN.

The four-time Pro Bowler, contemporary off a career-high 15.5 sacks for the reigning Super Bowl champions, is due greater than $28 million in 2023 as a part of a four-year extension signed in 2020. But his base wage is not just about as excessive at $19.5M, and he is additionally coming into the overall yr of stated deal. He figures to be seeking a carry in moderate annual pay, with the Rams’ Aaron Donald ($31.7M), Titans’ Jeffery Simmons ($23.5M) and Commanders’ Daron Payne ($22.5M) lately pacing the inner line of defense marketplace.

Another extension would most likely additionally supply important wage cap aid to the Chiefs, who have leaned on him as their most sensible pass-rusher for years. In the interim, the staff can technically advantageous Jones as regards to $100,000 per overlooked day of mandatory camp, since he is lately below contract. It’s unclear if they’re going to excuse the ones consequences amid negotiations towards a new deal.

The 28-year-old Jones has been one of the crucial NFL’s best internal defenders over the past half-decade. His 15.5 sacks closing yr led the Chiefs en path to a moment Super Bowl name, and he hasn’t had fewer than 7.5 sacks since 2017. Originally a second-round draft select of the staff in 2016, he is having a look to protected his fourth directly All-Pro honors this season.