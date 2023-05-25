Chiefs’ Andy Reid worried NFL could eventually turn into ‘flag football’ amid new kickoff fair-catch rules

Andy Reid, the top trainer of the Kansas City Chiefs, has expressed skepticism in regards to the adjustments which might be coming to NFL kickoffs this season, even though he has expressed willingness to offer them an opportunity. The league’s homeowners just lately licensed one-year trial rules for truthful catches. Under the new rules, kick returners can sign for an excellent catch anyplace within their very own 25-yard-line, leading to a touchback that may start up the following ownership on the 25.

Reid stated, “My thing is, where does it stop, right? We’ll see how this goes. You don’t want to take too many pieces away, and you’ll be playing flag football.”

The determination to modify the kickoffs has each professionals and cons. A big advantage of the rule of thumb trade is that it’s going to prohibit the choice of collisions that happen all over kickoff returns, which is able to no doubt lower the choice of returns. Promoting participant protection has been a function of the league lately, and it is a important step.

However, the new rules may all however do away with kickoff returns, that have been an integral a part of the league since its inception. In the previous, the league has tried to restrict kickoffs via transferring touchbacks from the 20 to the 25-yard-line, and to converting the site of the place the ball is kicked off from. Reid, who has witnessed firsthand the have an effect on of a kick returner, realizes how a very powerful kick returns are. As an assistant at the Packers’ training workforce in 1996, he watched Desmond Howard turn out to be the primary (and best) particular groups participant to win the Super Bowl MVP in Green Bay’s win over New England in Super Bowl XXXI. Howard’s 99-yard kick go back within the 3rd quarter proved to be the game-clinching ranking.

As discussed above, the NFL has dedicated to enforcing those rules for best the 2023 season and can make adjustments if the new rules have a large number of antagonistic results. However, for this season, kickoffs will likely be a great deal affected, and every of the league’s 32 groups must adapt accordingly.