Chiefs’ Andy Reid, Ravens’ John Harbaugh skeptical of new kickoff fair-catch rules: ‘Where does it stop?’





The NFL is making adjustments to kickoff laws this upcoming season, however some coaches are skeptical. The league’s house owners have licensed a one-year trial for new fair-catch laws, which enable kick returners to sign for a good catch within their very own 25-yard line, leading to a touchback that begins the following ownership on the 25. Chiefs head trainer Andy Reid expressed his issues, pronouncing, “We don’t want to take too many pieces away and you’ll be playing flag football.” Former particular groups coordinator and present Ravens trainer John Harbaugh has the same opinion, declaring that the Ravens voted towards the new laws. He believes that it will result in extra high-speed head trauma than no longer having it in there.

While the new laws could have their advantages, comparable to restricting collisions and making the sport more secure, they might also do away with kickoff returns altogether. As the NFL has been transferring touchbacks from the 20 to the 25-yard line and kickoffs from the 30 to the 35-yard line, kickoff returns were lowering. Reid, who witnessed Desmond Howard’s 99-yard kickoff go back in Super Bowl XXXI, understands the have an effect on of a kick returner on a recreation.

The NFL plans to put in force the new laws for simplest the 2023 season and make adjustments if deemed vital. Each of the league’s 32 groups must alter accordingly.



