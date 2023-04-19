Chicago’s mayor-elect to address lawmakers in Springfield Wednesday | Illinois

(The Center Square) – With the city of Chicago coming into national focus over a spat of crime last weekend, the incoming mayor is heading to Springfield to address Illinois lawmakers.

Brandon Johnson won the election earlier this month. He’s set to replace Mayor Lori Lightfoot next month. Ahead of taking office, Johnson will address lawmakers at the Illinois Capitol Wednesday.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Johnson has a tall order ahead.

“I think the mayor’s biggest focus is making sure that we balance the budget of the city while at the same time focus on the communities that have been left out of Chicago and left behind,” Pritzker said during a visit with bond investors in New York Monday.

Illinois Chamber of Commerce Vice President Clark Kaericher said he’s looking forward to Johnson’s address, but the incoming mayor “has to address crime.”

“Chicago and this crime has become a national issue, one that impacts retail and tourism, particularly. Those two are backbones of Chicago’s economy,” Kaericher told The Center Square.

Chicago came into national focus after a weekend of crimes committed by dozens of youth taking to major tourist areas downtown. The crimes included shootings and vandalism.

Johnson said in a statement he doesn’t condone destructive activity.

“It is unacceptable and has no place in our city,” Johnson said on Twitter. “However, it is not constructive to demonize youth who have otherwise been starved of opportunities in their own communities.”

State Rep. John Cabello, R-Rockford, said he’s glad Johnson didn’t condone this past weekend’s activity.

“But you can’t make excuses for criminal activity, I mean you just can’t,” Cabello told The Center Square. “If it was his property that was damaged, his car that was set on fire, would he have the same reaction? If so, then let’s start parking his vehicles out there and making sure his property is out there and see how he deals with it.”

Johnson said the city must create spaces for youth “to gather safely and responsibly, under adult guidance and supervision, to ensure that every part of our city remains welcome for both residents and visitors.”

“This is one aspect of my comprehensive approach to improve public safety and make Chicago livable for everyone,” he said.

Johnson will present to a joint session of the House and Senate at noon Wednesday.