Chicago mayor reaffirms commitment to stopping violence after another violent weekend | Illinois

(The Center Square) – Another violent weekend in the city of Chicago left 10 people dead and more than 30 others wounded. As more officers are sworn in on Monday, Mayor Brandon Johnson says trust is critical.

Over the past 28 days, Chicago has seen 244 shooting incidents, including 73 over the last seven days.

Saturday was National Gun Violence Awareness Day, and Johnson took to Facebook to reaffirm his commitment to stopping crime in Chicago.

“I am expressing my demonstration to promoting peace and achieving safety in Chicago,” Johnson said. “Gun violence has caused too much pain and trauma in our communities for far too long. As mayor, I am committed to using every resource at my disposal to protect life in our city.”

Later that same day, the city saw a 32-year-old man shot to death by a gunman in the 1200 block of South Springfield Avenue, a 23-year-old man who was shot to death while sitting in his car on the 4800 block of West Rice Street and a 70-year-old man was shot to death in the 7100 block of South Peoria Street.

On Monday, Chicago graduated more police recruits into their department. Johnson spoke at the event and said new officers must earn the residents’ trust for the city to be safe.

“Your ability to make bonds with the community that have been disinvested in over the course of decades is critical to your service,” Johnson said. “All residents want to trust in the ability of law enforcement.”

Johnson has proposed solving the crime issue in the city by addressing the lack of jobs and lack of funds for certain neighborhoods. Separately, state Rep. La Shawn Ford, D-Chicago, told The Center Square about the need to get tougher on criminals.

“I think that we need to figure out a way together to provide safety and support for people that are struggling,” Ford said in April. “I support tough love, but it has to be meaningful. We have to make sure that those young people that are displaying misbehavior in public places or anywhere, that we not only provide them with tough love but we also provide them with any resources they may need to deal with any challenges they are having.”

Last week, Chicago approved $51 million toward helping the influx of migrants.

Chicago Alderman David Moore said during debate that the city needs to focus funding on keeping themselves safe.

“I’m reminded of when a flight attendant on a plane says in an emergency, make sure you put your mask on first before you help someone else,” Moore said. “If you die, you cannot be a blessing to anyone else.”

Chicago shooting crimes have increased by 45% since 2019, according to Chicago Police statistics.