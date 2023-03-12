Chicago firefighter’s 2 kids die after fire claims wife, son

Authorities say a Chicago firefighter’s two last youngsters have died days after a fire on the circle of relatives’s Northwest Side house additionally fatally injured his spouse and 7-year-old son

CHICAGO — A Chicago firefighter’s two last youngsters have died days after a fire on the circle of relatives’s Northwest Side house additionally fatally injured his spouse and 7-year-old son, government mentioned.

The Cook County clinical examiner’s place of work mentioned firefighter Walter Stewart’s 2-year-old son, Emory Day-Stewart, and his 9-year-old daughter, Autumn Day-Stewart, died Saturday and Friday, respectively, from accidents associated with smoke inhalation, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

Stewart’s spouse, Summer Day-Stewart, 36, died Thursday, and their son, Ezra Stewart, 7, died Wednesday.

She and the 3 youngsters have been rescued Tuesday night time from the circle of relatives’s burning house within the Montclare group and rushed to hospitals with smoke inhalation, officers mentioned.

Stewart was once now not a part of the fire team that replied to the fire, but if he heard the deal with of the fire over radio dispatch, he went to the scene and gave his spouse CPR, Chicago Fire Department spokesperson Larry Langford mentioned.

The fire started in the house’s kitchen however its motive remained beneath investigation, he mentioned.

The Chicago Fire Department is elevating cash to lend a hand Stewart’s circle of relatives face the “unspeakable tragedy” via its charity, Ignite the Spirit.