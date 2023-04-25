Chevy Bolt EV production to end in late 2023

The corporate mentioned it’ll as an alternative center of attention on EVs with a more moderen form of battery referred to as Ultium, together with the soon-to-launch electrical Equinox and Blazer SUVs. The Michigan manufacturing facility that manufactures the Bolt EV and the bigger Bolt EUV is being retooled to produce electrical vans, the corporate mentioned.

General Motors will scrap production of its top-selling electrical car, the Chevy Bolt, bringing an end to one of the crucial U.S. marketplace’s maximum inexpensive EVs later this 12 months.

Analysts have lengthy predicted that GM would ultimately prevent generating the Bolt, which runs on an older form of battery. But the news will disappoint some EV drivers who’ve given the Bolt a distinct segment following for the reason that automotive’s release in 2016. Bolt EV and EUV have been GM’s top-selling electrical car franchise remaining 12 months, serving to the corporate promote greater than 20,000 EVs in the latest quarter in the U.S.