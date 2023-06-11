Chase Young trade rumors: NFC North contenders among seven logical suitors for Commanders pass rusher

The Commanders not too long ago declined to workout the fifth-year possibility of pass rusher Chase Young, which means the previous first-round draft select will turn into a unfastened agent after the 2023 season. It additionally manner Washington may well be open to trade provides for the younger defender, as Sports Illustrated reported this week.

It’s now not that Young, 24, lacks doable as an impressive edge presence, even after back-to-back injury-shortened seasons. But with fellow defensive linemen Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen already beneath contract for best buck, and fellow pass rusher Montez Sweat due for an extension of his personal, the Commanders would possibly reasonably public sale Young than lose him to the open marketplace in 2024.

With that during thoughts, which groups may well be calling Washington in regards to the former Ohio State superstar? Here are seven logical suitors: