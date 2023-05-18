HOUSTON – A police chase in east Houston ended with the suspect and an officer crashing into two separate homes.

According to Houston police, the chase started in the 1000 block of Cimarron Street on Thursday round midday. The pursuit ended when the suspect and the officer collided with two other homes on the intersection of Cimarron Street and HollyPark Drive.

- Advertisement -

There have been no experiences of accidents, and each automobiles were got rid of from the homes. It stays unclear what fees the suspect will face following the incident.