Charges put focus on Jehovah’s Witnesses’ handling of abuse

YORK HAVEN, Pa. — A Pennsylvania grand jury in contemporary months accused 9 males with connections to the Jehovah’s Witnesses of kid sexual abuse in what some imagine the country’s maximum complete investigation but into abuse inside the religion.

The units of fees filed in October and February have fueled hypothesis the jury would possibly make public extra about what it has exposed from a four-year investigation.

A an identical grand jury investigation into kid sexual abuse through Catholic clergymen culminated in a long 2018 document that concluded masses of clergymen had abused youngsters in Pennsylvania over seven a long time and church officers had lined it up, and extra just lately a an identical document was once issued in Maryland.

- Advertisement -

But paperwork made public up to now come with not anything about what critics have lengthy maintained has been a systemic cover-up and mishandling of kid molestation inside the Jehovah’s Witnesses.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry, at a news convention in February pronouncing fees, stated some of the defendants “even used their faith communities to prey upon the victims.”

Asked whether or not her place of job was once taking a look into the Jehovah’s Witnesses as a company, Henry answered it was once an ongoing investigation.

- Advertisement -

Critics say church elders have handled kid sexual abuse as a sin reasonably than against the law, sparsely documenting instances in inside recordsdata however no longer reporting allegations to government and on occasion letting the accused stay lively of their congregations with get admission to to youngsters from unsuspecting households. Critics additionally say the church has continuously required a moment witness for court cases, a regular that may be unimaginable to satisfy in instances of molestation.

Church spokesman Jarrod Lopes stated another way — that the church does acknowledge abuse as against the law and that individuals have the suitable to document sexual attack to government. He stated the second-witness rule applies most effective to inside church self-discipline and that elders agree to reporting rules, even if there isn’t a moment witness.

The grand jury probe started with a referral from a county district legal professional who believed the state’s better assets had been wanted. Dozens of witnesses have testified sooner than the name of the game grand jury in Harrisburg or equipped information to the legal professional basic’s place of job, and a few document that investigators have exhibited willing pastime in how the church has spoke back to molestation allegations.

- Advertisement -

“They were very interested in not only individual cases but in systemic concerns regarding the reporting of child abuse,” stated Mark O’Donnell of Parkville, Maryland, a former church member who stated he gave the impression two times sooner than the grand jury.

Martin Haugh of York Haven, Pennsylvania, a former elder who left the church in 2016, stated he has spoken for hours to investigators, each outside and inside of the grand jury court cases, concerning the construction of the denomination and the way it handles instances of kid abuse.

Haugh stated he additionally testified about how his daughter was once molested at his congregation in 2005 — and that he later realized that elders knew the wrongdoer had a historical past of abuse when he joined the congregation however did not warn oldsters. He stated he did not document the abuse to government. Haugh stated elders informed him he may just document it however requested, “Do you really want to bring reproach on Jehovah’s name?” When Haugh changed into an elder, he stated, he realized of 4 different instances in his congregation that individuals were not alerted about.

Haugh stated to his wisdom, that is the primary time an investigation of Jehovah’s Witnesses has been executed on this scale in any U.S. state. Haugh stated he’s been in common touch with investigators from Henry’s place of job, maximum just lately in March.

Attorney Matt Haverstick showed just lately that his legislation company is representing Jehovah’s Witnesses congregations round Pennsylvania on unspecified issues which might be “very active right now.”

“I would say if the only place you’re looking for records of child sexual abuse is with one organization, then of course all the prosecutions that come are going to be about that one organization,” Haverstick stated.

“There’s nothing unique or particular about this faith that makes it prone to any kind of misconduct,” he said.

The international Christian denomination, founded in the Pittsburgh area more than a century ago and headquartered in New York state, claims 8.7 million members worldwide, including 1.2 million in the United States.

Members will not bear arms, salute a national flag or participate in secular politics. Believers are known for their evangelistic efforts, including knocking on doors and distributing literature in public spaces.

In the Pennsylvania cases, court records state all nine defendants have ties to the Jehovah’s Witnesses faith, although in some cases it’s unclear how that might relate to the criminal allegations.

Defense lawyer Dan Kiss of Altoona, Pennsylvania, said his client, Robert Ostrander, 57, of Windsor, New York, knew nothing about the investigation before he was charged in October with indecent assault, corruption of minors and other offenses. The grand jury presentment accused him of abusing two girls in the Johnstown, Pennsylvania, area, by groping them, sometimes in the guise of wrestling. He spent more than a month in jail before making bail.

Kiss said Ostrander denies all the allegations.

“Honestly, this appears to be some sort of attack on their religion,” Kiss said. “You have all these Jehovah’s Witnesses getting charged with some sort of inappropriate behavior. I’m hoping that this is not the attorney general’s office piling on due to their religious beliefs.”

In response, Brett Hambright, a spokesperson for the state attorney general’s office, said the charging documents “articulate incidents where defendants used their positions of authority within Jehovah’s Witnesses congregations to build trust with children who they later abused.”

Current Pennsylvania law mandates that clergy and other spiritual leaders report suspicions of child abuse that arise in the course of their work. But the law also provides for exceptions when spiritual leaders learn about abuse through confidential communications, such as confession to a Catholic priest. Defining when such exceptions apply has been a matter of dispute, particularly when more than one spiritual leader is involved.

Under the structure of the Jehovah’s Witnesses faith, all baptized members are considered “ordained ministers.” Groups of a half-dozen or more elders make many decisions, and elders field confessions of sin at the local congregation level.

Jehovah’s Witnesses have long expressed concerns about the evolving legal standards for reporting child abuse in Pennsylvania. In 1998, a lawyer with the church’s national headquarters wrote the Pennsylvania attorney general’s office, asking if there was legal duty to report if the victim is a mentally incompetent adult, an adult who was a child when abuse took place, a minor who was married at the time of the abuse or a now-married minor who was not married when victimized.

The church’s lawyer also wanted to know if ministers have to report if a victim comes to them in confidence, when a relative of the abuser or victim confides to the minister or when the person telling a minister about abuse is not related to the victim or abuser. A lawyer in the attorney general’s office wrote back to say it can only give legal advice to the governor or an agency head.

More recently, after an Amish bishop in Lancaster County was charged with misdemeanor counts of failing to properly report suspected abuse — allegations for which he subsequently entered a program for first-time, nonviolent offenders — a Jehovah’s Witnesses congregation in Philadelphia hired Haverstick’s law firm to seek clarity about its elders’ legal obligations.

The 140-member Ivy Hill congregation sued Pennsylvania’s Department of Human Services, asking Commonwealth Court to clarify whether elders are mandated reporters if they learn of child abuse through a confidential confession. Human Services runs the state’s ChildLine abuse hotline.

Only elders can hear confessions of serious sins, and breaking the secrecy of a confession could result in their removal as an elder and undermine their relationship with God and credibility within the congregation, the Ivy Hill congregation argued in appealing the case’s dismissal to the state Supreme Court. Haverstick said Ivy Hill’s concerns were not prompted by any unreported abuse within the congregation.

“In all 50 states, the Jehovah’s Witnesses have gone to their relevant attorney general’s offices to ask for clarification for the reporting obligations for ministers of the faith, their elders,” Haverstick said. “For the most part, like in Pennsylvania, they can’t get a straight answer.”

One of the nine Pennsylvania suspects accused by the grand jury, a man accused of sexually molesting his daughter as a form of of discipline when she was a child, killed himself when police sought to arrest him on rape and other charges in October. Charges remain pending against the other eight.

The prospect that Pennsylvania’s grand jury investigation may have uncovered secret church documents about how child sexual abuse matters have been handled has arisen as some lawyers for those harmed years ago are hoping they may soon be able to file new cases. That depends on whether state lawmakers establish a special two-year period to allow otherwise outdated child sexual abuse lawsuits.

The church has faced multiple lawsuits around the country in the past two decades, alleging cover-ups of abuse.

“There’s no doubt in my mind that a grand jury is fully needed,” said Marci Hamilton, chief executive of the Philadelphia-based advocacy group Child USA.

Barbara Anderson of Tennessee worked for a decade at the denomination’s central offices in New York and spoke with investigators with the Pennsylvania attorney general’s office after calling for an investigation into the organization’s handling of abuse. She said she was gratified to see the state taking action. Anderson was excommunicated from the church in 2002 after speaking out on the subject on a Dateline NBC broadcast.

A 2016 governmental report in Australia — part of a wider review of religious and other organizations serving children — concluded that children were not “adequately protected from the risk of child sexual abuse” within the Jehovah’s Witnesses. It discovered the church’s case recordsdata in Australia contained abuse allegations towards 1,006 individuals courting again to 1950.

Church spokesman Lopes stated the Australia document “unfairly conflated institutional and familial abuse” in its grievance of the church and failed to notice evolving criminal requirements for mandated reporting over the a long time.

___

Smith reported from Pittsburgh. Associated Press researcher Jennifer Farrar in New York and video journalist Jessie Wardarski contributed.

___

Associated Press faith protection receives fortify during the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with investment from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is just accountable for this content material.