



The University of California Berkeley Police Department is looking for the general public’s cooperation in finding a suspect or suspects that can be concerned in a up to date spree of bodily attacks, together with sexual attacks, on campus. According to the police division, there have been 5 incidents reported inside the previous week, two of which have been sexual batteries, one a sexual attack, and one an irritated attack. Investigators are unclear if the 5th sufferer, who was once robbed, was once centered in reference to the opposite incidents. In a up to date e-mail understand, the police division said {that a} suspect were arrested, however the case was once nonetheless below investigation because it was once a “complex” one. However, the police didn’t expose the id of the suspect or specify whether or not they have been answerable for a number of of the assaults. On Tuesday, a feminine pupil reported being attacked whilst strolling close to Memorial Stadium in the night time. At round 9:40 a.m. the following morning, every other feminine pupil reported that somebody had grabbed her personal frame portions close to Stephens Hall. University police are urging folks with any information that would lend a hand the investigation to name 510-642-6760 or record a confidential file on-line.

Update May 1: Daniel Widyanto Condronimpuno, a 34-year-old from Palm Beach, Florida, has been charged in reference to the string of sexual assaults at the campus at UC Berkeley and surrounding spaces. He was once charged with 3 misdemeanor sexual battery counts associated with attacks that passed off on April 5, 8, and 9, in keeping with the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office. The fees have been filed on Friday, and Condronimpuno was once arrested through the UC Berkeley police on April 11, and then he was once transferred to the custody of the Palo Alto Police Department. The suspect may be dealing with six prison counts, 3 of which might be for sexual attack, in reference to an assault that happened in a pedestrian underpass in Palo Alto in early April. Prosecutors in Santa Clara County charged him for that assault. Condronimpuno has been in custody on the Elmwood Men’s Correctional Complex in Milpitas with out bail since his first arrest. He was once known after a tipster supplied his title and quantity to the investigators.

