Charges explored as Florida nurse defrauds Alzheimer’s patient and steals $7k





Florida-based nurse Tiffany Acuna has been accused of committing fraud and grand robbery by way of allegedly the use of the identification of an Alzheimer's patient to obtain monetary assist for her cosmetic surgery. The 31-year-old Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) used to be arrested on April 28, 2023, and charged with the offenses. Acuna labored at American In-Home Care as a CNA, which is a nurse registry corporate. She used to be suspended from her employment on April 4 when investigations have been introduced; after this, she used to be taken into custody and despatched to the Volusia County Branch Jail. However, she used to be later launched on bail.

fraud and grand robbery after she allegedly opened a credit card within the patient's identify to hide the price of the process.

Initially, Acuna denied the accusations and proclaimed that those that knew her have been mindful that she would by no means dedicate such an offense. She reportedly advised the cops that the Alzheimer's patient had licensed her to make use of her identification for credit card and surgical bills. Tiffany Acuna approached the sufferer and her husband to take a look at and save herself from felony fees

According to Fox News, Tiffany Acuna used the identify of an Alzheimer's patient to obtain a credit card and pay roughly $7,000 for her skin-tightening plasma operation and arm liposuction, which came about in November of final 12 months. The sufferer filed a criticism to the government after receiving a credit card invoice price $7,160.11 on April 4, 2023, as her husband believed that her card were stolen. During the investigation, Acuna approached the sufferer's husband and introduced to pay them $1,000 per 30 days for no matter she had spent. Tiffany Acuna used to be suspended when an investigation used to be introduced (Image by means of Tiffany Nicole Acuna/Facebook) Officials in the end got the paperwork that Acuna had submitted at Miami-based Moon Plastic Surgery. According to their statements to the police, the Alzheimer's patient had acquiesced to her identification being utilized by Acuna.

After Acuna approached the couple, the sufferer attempted to steer her husband to comply with a mortgage settlement, as Tiffany had agreed to pay off them in per month installments. Tiffany additionally made her first fee of $1,500 on the sufferer’s area on April 27 and had a freelance along with her. However, when she used to be provide on the couple’s area, detectives and deputies arrested her. Who is Tiffany Acuna? According to Tiffany Acuna’s Facebook profile, she used to be raised in Salisbury, North Carolina, and has been dwelling in Eustis, Florida, for the previous few years. She is fluent in Spanish and English and completed her training at Penn Foster High School sooner than attending NUC University. She labored as a Registered Medical Assistant (RMA) at Medical Assistant Life from 2020 to 2021, and she labored at Orlando Family Physicians in July 2020. After that, she was the Office Manager and Medical Assistant at Ohana Health P.A. and then labored at BrightStar Care for a 12 months sooner than transferring to the West Volusia Hospital Authority as an RMA in August 2021.