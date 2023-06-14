Chargers’ J.C. Jackson ‘right on track’ to return from knee injury, could be back in time for training camp

J.C. Jackson did not have the primary season with the Los Angeles Chargers that he sought after. With 2022 in the back of Jackson, he is simply making an attempt to get on the sector in time for training camp.

Jackson’s disastrous season was once reduce quick by means of a ruptured patellar tendon, which he is nonetheless recuperating from. The Chargers cornerback is focused on a return by means of training camp, which might be on par with the seven-to-eight-month restoration timetable.

- Advertisement -

“He’s progressing. Been working really hard,” Chargers head trainer Brandon Staley said Tuesday. “This summer will be important for him.”

Jackson told ESPN he’s “right on track” together with his restoration and that he is “expecting to come out and practice every day.” He’ll meet with Dr. Neal ElAttrache (who carried out his surgical procedure) subsequent week to get a extra reputable timetable for a return.

Injuries and deficient efficiency led to a horrific 2022 marketing campaign for Jackson, who was once in the primary 12 months of a five-year, $82.5 million deal he signed with the Chargers. Jackson allowed 61.3% of passes centered in his route to be stuck, permitting 4 touchdowns on the 12 months. Opposing quarterbacks focused on Jackson had a 105.2 passer ranking closing season — 12 months after Jackson corralled 8 interceptions whilst permitting simply 49% of passes thrown his approach to be stuck for 3 touchdowns and a 32.6 ranking.

- Advertisement -

Opposing quarterbacks have by no means had a passer ranking above 41.9 in a season focused on Jackson earlier than closing 12 months. Jackson had a profession passer ranking allowed of 30.2 in his 4 seasons with the New England Patriots. Jackson allowed simply 49.1% of his passes to be stuck with 25 interceptions in his 4 seasons in New England.

Jackson mentioned he is nonetheless the similar participant and can turn out it when he is back on the sector.

“Haven’t done anything. Got hurt. And I just got paid,” Jackson mentioned. “I still got to prove to my teammates and to myself that I am still Mr. INT. I didn’t do s— last year.”