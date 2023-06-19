Changes proposed for huge tower project on West Avenue

City Council last week postponed hearing a controversial zoning case for a property on the shores of Shoal Creek, at the request of neighbors.

Developer Manifold Real Estate is requesting a zoning change for 506 and 508 West Avenue, from Downtown Mixed Use (DMU) to Central Business District (CBD). The change would allow construction of a 47-story residential tower with 359 residential units, structured parking and accompanying drainage facilities.

- Advertisement -

That’s a considerable increase in height and density, and some neighbors have complained about it since last summer. The developer did not object to the postponement but did not agree to it, either, said Joi Harden, zoning chief for the Housing and Planning Department. Council did not discuss the matter as they approved the consent agenda.

The most objections have come from residents of the property next door, Austin City Lofts. Those residents, as well as some other concerned citizens, objected to the proposal before the Planning Commission and managed to get the item postponed seven times. Nevertheless, when the request came before the commission in April, the panel voted unanimously to recommend that Council approve the change.

Many of the neighbors expressed concern that Manifold planned to erect a building with very little setback from the Austin City Lofts building. According to a letter from Ian Inglis, president of the board of the Austin City Lofts Owners Association, the height and proximity of the new building could cause structural damage to the older building. A number of other residents also expressed concern about what would happen once construction finished.

- Advertisement -

However, between a hearing at the Planning Commission and a meeting at the city’s Design Commission, the developer changed plans. Originally, the tower was to have a fire lane going down the north side of the building. The developer now plans to put the fire lane on the south side of the building, Ted Siff, president of Old Austin Neighborhood Association, said. That would separate the two buildings by 25 feet, according to city regulations.

Siff told the Austin Monitor that Old Austin Neighborhood Association was very pleased with the change. He said that lack of space between buildings was a major reason for opposition to the project from Austin City Lofts residents. Former Council Member Chris Riley also confirmed to the Monitor that the change in the position of the fire lane was an important one for neighbors.

He said Old Austin Neighborhood Association and other groups are still concerned about the possibility of overnight concrete pours. Under Downtown Mixed Use zoning, such work is not allowed overnight. However, in the Central Business District, no such rules apply.

- Advertisement -

Siff still is happy to support the project and its application for the Downtown Density Bonus. Richard Suttle, attorney for Manifold, said in a letter to Housing and Planning Department Director Rosie Truelove that the developer has pledged to sign a restrictive covenant “committing to streetscape improvements along West Avenue, consistent with Great Street standards,” as well as a minimum two-star rating under Austin Energy’s Green Building program and “substantial compliance” with the city’s Urban Design Guidelines. The developer must provide some specific benefits in order to get the added density provided by the program.

In addition, the developer proposes an affordable housing community benefit through payment of a fee in lieu of contribution to the city’s Affordable Housing Trust Fund. The fees and commitments are part of Manifold’s application for the Downtown Density Bonus.

A commitment to assist in funding refurbishment of the railroad trestle that crosses Shoal Creek at Third Street is even more important to the Old Austin Neighborhood Association, Siff said. The neighborhood organization, the Shoal Creek Conservancy and the Downtown Austin Alliance all are promoting restoration and refurbishment of the trestle and making the area into a pedestrian plaza, he said.

Suttle said in the letter to Truelove that his client, subject to City Council approval, would contribute “towards the Cypress and Shoal Creek Public Strategy projects, particularly in the Third Street Bike – pedestrian & Trestle improvement” in accordance with City Code.

However, the condo association apparently still has some major concerns. Inglis wrote in a letter to the Planning Commission, “While density and height are naturally encouraged in the downtown area, the proposed development is wholly within Austin’s 25-year floodplain and is located mid-block with access only to West Avenue. To our knowledge, there is no tower as dense and as tall as what is being proposed for 506 and 508 West located mid-block anywhere downtown, much less within the 25 -year floodplain.” These are facts that will not change by July 20.

The Austin Monitor’s work is made possible by donations from the community. Though our reporting covers donors from time to time, we are careful to keep business and editorial efforts separate while maintaining transparency. A complete list of donors is available here, and our code of ethics is explained here.