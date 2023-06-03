Central Florida Man Arrested for Molesting Young Girls at Disney Springs

A person from St. Cloud, Florida, was once arrested this week for allegedly grabbing two younger women whilst visiting Disney Springs, in step with native news retailers.

According to WESH reports, on Tuesday, May 30, 22-year-old Marshall Diehl was once accused of grabbing a tender woman out of doors the World of Disney Store at Disney Springs. A witness tried to chase him out of the shop, however he controlled to escape the scene. The incident, on the other hand, was once reported to Disney safety.

- Advertisement -

The very subsequent day, on Wednesday, May 31, Diehl was once arrested for a an identical crime. Deputies had been summoned after Diehl returned to the World of Disney Store to grasp some other kid whilst she was once surfing in the course of the keychains. This time, on the other hand, he was once stuck and detained. The sufferer and the witness had been ready to spot him because the perpetrator.

Diehl has been charged with two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation and is lately being held within the Orange County Jail.

Stay up to date with the newest Disney Parks news and traits by means of following WDW News Today on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

- Advertisement -