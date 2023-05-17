Celtics vs. Heat picks, best bets: Why Miami can keep things close in low-scoring Game 1

(*1*)

Now that we are in the thick of the NBA playoffs, the basketball making a bet marketplace is warmer than ever. CBS Sports might be offering day-to-day choices throughout the postseason. Sam Quinn will make no less than one pick out for each recreation between now and the NBA Finals. All strains courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook.

The Heat are arguably the best Game 1 group in the NBA. Since obtaining Jimmy Butler in 2019, they have got long past 8-2 in Game 1s. While simplest a kind of wins used to be a real highway victory, 4 of them got here in opposition to higher-seeded fighters. The Celtics, in the meantime, misplaced Game 1 in their collection in opposition to Philadelphia regardless of the absence of Joel Embiid and misplaced two Game 1s all over their run to the Finals closing 12 months. Boston has a tendency to really feel an opponent out early in a chain. Miami hits the bottom working. The Pick: Heat +8

Boston’s protection struggled for many of the first two rounds, however as soon as it inserted Robert Williams III into the beginning lineup for Game 6 in opposition to the 76ers? They held Philadelphia beneath 90 issues in back-to-back video games. The closing 4 video games of closing 12 months’s matchup averaged beneath 192 issues, and this time round, those groups have such a lot revel in in opposition to one some other that the defenses must know the way to manner the opposite group immediately. Expect a low-scoring collection. The Pick: Under 210.5

Miami has began Kevin Love at energy ahead for the majority of this postseason. Boston complicates that plan. Jimmy Butler will more than likely guard Jayson Tatum both method, however would Miami truly accept as true with Max Strus to protect Jaylen Brown? I’d be expecting extra mins with Caleb Martin at energy ahead as a Brown matchup, with Strus hiding on Al Horford, who should spend a lot of his time in this matchup parked at the back of the arc if Boston plans to correctly area the ground with Williams in the sport. If Miami does certainly play a little bit smaller, that are supposed to give Robert Williams a variety of area to wash up at the glass. The Pick: Williams Over 7.5 Rebounds