Celtics vs. Heat odds, prediction: 2023 NBA Eastern Conference finals picks, Game 3 best bets by proven model





rewrite this content material with complete period and stay HTML tags The Miami Heat glance to take an much more commanding lead within the 2023 Eastern Conference finals on Sunday night. Led by Jimmy Butler, the Heat received back-to-back video games at TD Garden in opposition to the Boston Celtics, taking a 2-0 lead. Game 3 shifts to Kaseya Center in Miami, with the Heat aiming to proceed their contemporary stellar play. The Celtics convey a blank harm record, whilst Miami continues to function with out Tyler Herro (hand) and Victor Oladipo (knee).Tip-off is at 8:30 p.m. ET in Miami. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Celtics as 4.5-point favorites, whilst the over/underneath, or overall choice of issues Vegas thinks might be scored, is 214 in the most recent Celtics vs. Heat odds. Before you’re making any Heat vs. Celtics selections, you want to peer the NBA playoff predictions and having a bet recommendation from SportsLine’s complicated laptop model.The SportsLine Projection Model simulates each and every NBA sport 10,000 occasions and has returned smartly over $10,000 in benefit for $100 avid gamers on its top-rated NBA selections over the last four-plus seasons. The model entered the convention finals of the 2023 NBA playoffs a shocking 72-38 on all top-rated NBA selections this season, returning just about $2,900. Anyone following it has observed massive returns.Now, the model has set its points of interest on Heat vs. Celtics and simply locked in its selections and NBA playoff predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to peer the model’s selections. Here are a number of NBA having a bet traces and traits for Celtics vs. Heat: Celtics vs. Heat unfold: Celtics -4.5Celtics vs. Heat over/underneath: 214 issuesCeltics vs. Heat cash line: Celtics -178, Heat +150BOS: The Celtics are 26-21 in opposition to the unfold in street gamesMIA: The Heat are 19-27-2 in opposition to the unfold in house video gamesCeltics vs. Heat selections: See selections at SportsLine Why the Celtics can quiltBoston’s offense stays potent over a big pattern dimension. The Celtics are scoring virtually 1.18 issues in step with ownership within the playoffs after completing No. 2 within the NBA in offensive potency all through the common season. Boston leads the postseason with 60.6% true taking pictures, together with 48.8% from the sphere and 38.6% from 3-point vary. The Celtics also are hanging force at the rim in opposition to the Heat, averaging 26.5 unfastened throw makes an attempt and 55.0 issues within the paint in step with sport within the sequence. Boston is averaging virtually two times as many assists (24.7 in step with sport) as turnovers (12.4 in step with sport) all through the playoff run. On protection, Boston used to be a top-five group within the NBA in defensive potency, defensive rebound charge, help prevention, opponent taking pictures, and unfastened throw prevention all through the common season. The Celtics are nonetheless functioning at cast ranges within the playoffs, particularly in terms of permitting simplest 42.1 issues within the paint, 19.3 unfastened throw makes an attempt, and 22.5 assists in step with sport to combatants. Boston additionally has a stellar street report, together with a 4-2 mark in playoff video games clear of TD Garden. See which group to select right here.Why the Heat can quiltMiami’s protection is super, with Erik Spoelstra serving because the architect of the unit from the bench. The Heat posted top-tier metrics all through the common season, together with top-five marks in unfastened throw prevention, defensive rebound charge, turnover advent, speedy spoil issues allowed, and issues allowed within the paint. During the playoffs, Miami is giving up simplest 111.6 issues in step with 100 possessions, with combatants taking pictures simplest 33.5% from 3-point vary. The Heat additionally permit simplest 22.5 assists in step with playoff sport, and Miami is making a turnover on 15.5% of defensive possessions in opposition to Boston. On the opposite finish, the Heat also are excelling on how one can a 10-3 playoff report and a +5.0 internet ranking in postseason video games. Miami is scoring greater than 1.21 issues in step with ownership within the sequence in opposition to Boston, grabbing 34.4% of to be had offensive rebounds. The Heat also are taking pictures 43.9% from 3-point vary and 49.7% from the sphere in opposition to the Celtics, and Miami is averaging simplest 12.5 turnovers in step with sport within the playoffs. See which group to select right here.How to make Heat vs. Celtics picksSportsLine’s model is leaning Over at the level overall, projecting 221 blended issues. The model additionally says one aspect of the unfold hits in smartly over 50% of simulations. You can simplest see the model’s NBA playoff selections at SportsLine.So who wins Celtics vs. Heat, and which aspect of the unfold hits in smartly over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to peer which aspect of the Heat vs. Celtics unfold you want to leap on Sunday, all from the model this is 72-38 on top-rated NBA selections this season, and to find out. 