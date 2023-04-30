Celtics vs. 76ers: Prediction, TV channel, Game 1 odds, live stream, watch 2023 NBA playoffs online

(*1*)

No two groups within the NBA historical past have performed towards each and every different extra within the playoffs than the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers. They’ve confronted off in 21 collection and 109 general playoff video games. Their competition predates Bill Russell. They’ve met within the playoffs once or more in each and every decade in NBA historical past with the exception of for the Nineteen Nineties. Virtually each and every significant member of both group’s historical past has performed combat with the opposite aspect, and now, we are right here once more.

On Monday, the Celtics and 76ers will kick off collection No. 22. Boston is at complete energy coming off of a six-game victory over the Atlanta Hawks. Philadelphia? Not such a lot. Joel Embiid is unsure for Game 1 with a knee damage, right away making the 76ers the underdog on this matchup. Here’s the entirety you want to understand as we way Game 1.

(2) Boston Celtics vs. (3) Philadelphia 76ers

Date: Monday, May 1 | Time : 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday, May 1 | : 7:30 p.m. ET Location: TD Garden — Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden — Boston, Massachusetts TV channel: TNT

TNT Odds: Celtics -9; O/U 213.5 (by the use of Caesars Sportsbook)

Celtics: The Celtics had the No. 2 protection within the NBA this season, they usually reached the Finals at the again in their protection ultimate season. Yet within the ultimate 4 video games towards Atlanta, the Hawks torched them for 121.3 issues in step with 100 possessions. Was {that a} mirage in line with a Trae Young sizzling streak? Or must we be involved in regards to the Celtics? Al Horford is in the end beginning to display indicators of his age. Marcus Smart has handled ankle accidents all season. Others have stepped up, however till Boston strings in combination a number of robust playoff video games in a row, the ones doubts are going to persist.

76ers: Philadelphia performed the primary two video games of the second one spherical with out Embiid ultimate season. It went poorly. James Harden averaged simplest 18 issues in the ones two video games on lower than 40% from the sphere and 25% from 3-point vary. Tyrese Maxey is a a long way higher participant as of late than he was once a yr in the past, however the Celtics have a number of guards to throw at Philadelphia’s high-scoring duo. Without Embiid, can Harden and Maxey elevate the 76ers to a win? It’s going to be an uphill combat.

Young simply torched the Celtics with out an elite large guy, however Harden does not have Young’s first step anymore, and whilst Maxey is extra explosive than either one of them, he is not just about as cunning navigating a crowded paint. Boston’s protection must be capable of construct a game-plan that accommodates the 2 of them, and with out Embiid as their pick-and-roll dance spouse and one-on-one protection worth, neither must be capable of create sufficient issues for the 76ers to stay alongside of Boston’s dynamic offense. The Pick: Celtics -9