Celtics vs. 76ers prediction, odds, time: 2023 NBA playoff picks, Game 2 best bets by model on 71-38 roll





The Philadelphia 76ers will probably be having a look to practice up their spectacular efficiency on Wednesday night, after pulling off an disenchanted towards the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals that was once led by James Harden. The 76ers will probably be taking part in their most effective postseason recreation of the evening at TD Garden, and the Celtics will probably be having a look to go back the want in Game 2 of this 2023 NBA playoff collection. Joel Embiid, who’s coping with a knee harm, is indexed as in doubt however is predicted to take the courtroom, whilst Marcus Smart, who’s coping with a chest harm, is indexed as questionable.

Caesars Sportsbook these days lists Boston as 8.5-point favorites at domestic, with tip-off scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. Additionally, the overall selection of issues that Vegas expects to be scored, or the over/underneath, is 216 in the newest 76ers vs. Celtics odds. Before making any Celtics vs. 76ers selections, you will need to see the NBA playoff predictions and having a bet recommendation from SportsLine’s complicated pc model.

Philadelphia’s offense was once extremely spectacular in Game 1, particularly bearing in mind Embiid’s absence. The workforce scored 1.29 issues in step with ownership, which was once doubly spectacular on the street towards an elite protection. The Sixers grew to become the ball over on fewer than 9% of offensive possessions and secured virtually 32% of to be had offensive rebounds within the recreation, whilst generating a 63.1% true capturing mark. James Harden was once the center-piece with 45 issues and 7 made 3-pointers, and Philadelphia additionally discovered its footing on protection in the second one part.

The 76ers held the Celtics to simply 1.04 issues in step with ownership after halftime and generated 10 steals within the recreation. This efficiency adopted a first-round appearing through which Philadelphia allowed fewer than 1.03 issues in step with ownership towards Brooklyn. The 76ers completed within the peak 8 of the league in defensive potency right through the common season, with fighters capturing most effective 34.8% from 3-point vary towards them over 82 video games. Additionally, the 76ers completed within the peak six for each assists allowed and second-chance issues allowed.

On the opposite hand, despite the fact that the Celtics fell brief in Game 1, their offense was once in a position to place up extremely sturdy numbers. Boston scored virtually 1.28 issues in step with ownership, capturing 59% from the sphere and garnering 31.3% of to be had offensive rebounds. The workforce was once led by Jayson Tatum, who had 39 issues and 11 rebounds. Additionally, Boston confirmed its offensive upside within the first around towards Atlanta, scoring virtually 1.19 issues in step with ownership whilst capturing 51.2% from the sphere towards the Hawks. The duo of Tatum and Jaylen Brown provides the Celtics versatility and explosiveness, and Boston historically has a robust home-court merit, as evidenced by its +10.1 internet score at TD Garden right through the common season. During the 2022-23 common season, the Celtics had an elite offensive profile, with the No. 2 offensive score (117.3) within the NBA, completing within the peak six of the league in 3-pointers in step with recreation, 3-point accuracy, 2-point accuracy, and unfastened throw accuracy.

In abstract, the anticipated TD Garden matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals is slated to be a high-scoring, aggressive affair, with each groups



