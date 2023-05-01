Celtics vs. 76ers prediction, odds, time: 2023 NBA playoff picks, Game 1 best bets by model on 71-38 roll





The 2023 NBA playoffs proceed with an exhilarating Eastern Conference semifinals sequence between the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers. Game 1 will happen on Monday night at TD Garden, the place the Celtics will host the 76ers. After defeating the Atlanta Hawks in six video games to advance out of the primary spherical, Boston is now regarded as the 10-point favourite over Philadelphia, who swept the Brooklyn Nets. Despite their spectacular efficiency within the first spherical, the 76ers will face some damage considerations, as Joel Embiid (knee) is indexed as in doubt.

If you are looking to put bets on this thrilling matchup, you can need to take a look at the NBA predictions and making a bet recommendation from the confirmed laptop model at SportsLine. This model has returned neatly over $10,000 in benefit for $100 gamers on its top-rated NBA selections during the last four-plus seasons, and it these days boasts a report of 71-38 on all top-rated NBA selections all over the present playoffs, returning just about $2,800.

The SportsLine Projection Model has already made its predictions for the 76ers vs. Celtics sequence, and you’ll head to SportsLine now to look which aspect the model is favoring. Additionally, the platform supplies NBA odds and making a bet strains for the matchup, together with Celtics -10.5 level unfold, 76ers vs Celtics over/underneath of 213.5 issues, and Celtics -550, 76ers +400 cash line.

- Advertisement -

For the ones questioning how Philadelphia may be able to quilt, you need to keep in mind that the 76ers have a shockingly robust offensive profile this season. They ruled the Brooklyn Nets within the first spherical of the playoffs, and their offensive rebounding allowed them to safe 36.8% of their very own overlooked photographs, averaging 20.0 second-chance issues consistent with recreation. Additionally, they transformed an outstanding 40.6% of 3-point makes an attempt and ranked atop the NBA with 83.5% taking pictures on the free-throw line over the process all of the season.

On the opposite hand, the Boston Celtics have a couple of celebrity wings in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown to set a tone on each ends of the court docket. In addition to their top-flight offense, the Celtics ranked moment within the league in defensive ranking all over the common season, blocked 7.2 photographs consistent with recreation, and allowed most effective 16.5 loose throw makes an attempt consistent with contest.

SportsLine’s model is leaning against the Over on the entire for this matchup, predicting that the groups will mix for 221 issues. However, the model additionally means that one aspect of the unfold has all of the price. Head to SportsLine now to look which aspect this is and the place to put your bets for the 76ers vs. Celtics sequence.



(*1*)