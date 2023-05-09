Celtics vs. 76ers prediction, odds, start time: 2023 NBA playoff picks, Game 5 best bets by model on 71-38 run





The Boston Celtics are set to host the Philadelphia 76ers in a pivotal matchup for the 2023 NBA playoffs on Tuesday night time. The best-of-seven second-round matchup is tied at 2-2, and TD Garden will exhibit this recreation. Boston is aiming to bop again after a Game 4 loss on Sunday afternoon. The 76ers’ Joel Embiid stays indexed as questionable, regardless of enjoying within the remaining 3 video games after an damage saved him out of Game 1. Caesars Sportsbook has indexed Boston as 7.5-point favorites at house, and tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. The over/beneath for the full choice of issues anticipated to be scored is 213.5 in step with the most recent 76ers vs. Celtics odds from Vegas. It is suggested to view the NBA playoff predictions and making a bet recommendation from SportsLine’s complicated laptop model sooner than locking in any Celtics vs. 76ers alternatives.

SportsLine’s (*5*) Model has simulated each and every NBA recreation 10,000 instances and has returned over $10,000 in benefit for $100 gamers on its top-rated NBA alternatives during the last four-plus seasons. It has returned a outstanding 71-38 report on all top-rated NBA alternatives this season within the convention semifinals of the 2023 NBA playoffs, incomes greater than $2,800 for any person following it. The model has now locked in its alternatives and NBA playoff predictions for Celtics vs. 76ers, and one can head to SportsLine to look its alternatives.

Several NBA making a bet traces and tendencies for Sixers vs. Celtics are indexed beneath:

• 76ers vs. Celtics unfold: Celtics -7.5

• 76ers vs. Celtics over/beneath: 213.5 issues

• 76ers vs. Celtics cash line: Celtics -292, 76ers +235

• PHI: The 76ers are 25-19-1 towards the unfold in highway video games.

• BOS: The Celtics are 27-19 towards the unfold in house video games.

For those that are focused on why the 76ers can duvet, the group’s protection has super metrics in key classes up to now within the playoffs. Philadelphia has controlled to snatch 77.1% of to be had defensive rebounds and is permitting most effective 9.4 second-chance issues in line with recreation to fighters. The 76ers have additionally controlled to restrict their fighters to 19.0 loose throw makes an attempt and most effective 39.8 issues within the paint in line with recreation. With the top-eight defensive score (112.7) within the NBA, Philadelphia is within the peak six for 3-point protection and second-chance issues allowed in line with recreation. On offense, the 76ers are explosive, with the duo of James Harden and Embiid combining for 76 issues on super potency in Game 4. Philadelphia scored an excellent 1.17 issues in line with ownership all the way through the common season and is taking pictures 39.0% from 3-point vary with most effective 12.1 turnovers in line with recreation up to now within the playoffs. Therefore, you’ll find out which group to again at SportsLine.

On the opposite hand, Boston is main Philadelphia by greater than 10 issues in line with 100 possessions via 4 video games, regardless of the sequence being tied. With the best offensive profile of any group within the 2023 NBA playoffs, scoring greater than 1.2 issues in line with ownership, the Celtics have demonstrated their power on each offense and protection. Boston prides itself on with the ability to deploy flexible lineups which might be absent of weaknesses, and the group has controlled to carry fighters to 45.1% taking pictures from the sphere within the playoffs. Boston may be main the Eastern Conference Playoffs with 7.4 blocked photographs in line with recreation, with fighters averaging most effective 18.6 loose throw makes an attempt and 21.7 assists in line with recreation. Having completed with a No. 2 score within the NBA in defensive score (110.6) all the way through the common season whilst main the league with a 74.6% defensive rebound charge, Boston can depend on its top-five common season marks in opponent taking pictures and loose throw prevention along with its raucous house crowd at TD Garden. Therefore, you’ll find out which group to select at SportsLine.

SportsLine’s model is leaning against Over on the full, projecting 219 blended issues. The model says one aspect of the unfold hits smartly over 50% of the time, so it is very important to look which aspect of the Celtics vs. 76ers unfold one wishes to leap on, all from the model this is 71-38 on all top-rated NBA alternatives this season.



