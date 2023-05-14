Celtics vs. 76ers picks, odds, start time: 2023 NBA playoff prediction, Game 7 best bets by model on 71-38 run





The Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers will face off in a a very powerful Game 7 within the Eastern Conference Semifinals on Sunday. In their final come upon, the Celtics gained 95-86 towards the 76ers, who had the danger to near out the 2023 NBA playoff sequence at house however could not. The recreation will likely be held at TD Garden in Boston and is scheduled at 3:30 p.m. ET. According to Caesars Sportsbook, the Celtics are thought to be favorites and feature a 6.5-point merit over the 76ers. The overall issues to be scored is about at 201.

The model has predicted each and every NBA recreation 10,000 occasions and has generated over $10,000 in benefit for $100 gamers prior to now four-plus seasons. In truth, the model boasts a report of 71-38 on all top-rated NBA alternatives this season, which has ended in over $2,800 in returns for its fans.

When it involves the having a bet traits, the 76ers have coated the unfold in 10 out in their final 13 Sunday video games, while the Celtics have coated the unfold in 9 out in their final 13 house video games. As for the percentages, the cash line for the sport is 76ers +215 and Celtics -267, in line with Caesars Sportsbook.

For the 76ers, Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris were remarkable during the playoffs, with Maxey scoring 20.9 issues and Harris logging in 14.9 issues along side 7.5 rebounds consistent with recreation. As for the Celtics, Jayson Tatum and Marcus Smart were their peak performers. Tatum is first within the group in issues and rebounds and has had a double-double in 4 video games this sequence, whilst Smart is 3rd in group scoring and primary in assists and had 22 issues, seven forums, and 7 assists in Game 6.

The SportsLine model predicts that the entire issues scored will likely be over 211 and that one facet of the unfold will hit neatly over 50% of the time.