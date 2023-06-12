Celtics make another change to Joe Mazzulla’s coaching staff, add Charles Lee as top assistant, per report





The Boston Celtics proceed to bolster their coaching team of workers in the back of head trainer Joe Mazzulla. Last week, Boston added veteran assistant Sam Cassell to the team of workers, and now they are additionally finalizing a deal to rent Charles Lee as their lead assistant trainer below Mazzulla, in accordance to Adrian Wojnarowski. Lee has been an assistant within the NBA since 2014 and he had coached below Mike Budenholzer that whole time. He coached the Atlanta Hawks from 2014 to 2018 and spent the previous 5 seasons in Milwaukee with the Bucks.

Lee is a very popular assistant trainer, and he used to be a finalist for the pinnacle coaching gigs with the Detroit Pistons and Toronto Raptors in contemporary weeks. Both groups in the end ended up going in several instructions, which left Lee to be had to signal with the Celtics.

After they misplaced to the Miami Heat in seven video games within the Eastern Conference finals, there used to be some hypothesis that the Celtics may glance to transfer on from Mazzulla, however they have determined to improve the team of workers round him as a substitute. Last week, Celtics basic supervisor Brad Stevens showed that he feels Mazzulla is the proper man for the activity.

“Yeah, I think he is [the best head coach for this team],” Stevens mentioned of Mazzulla at a press convention. “I thought he did a really good job with this group. Everybody’s going to overreact to the best players and coaches after every game. That’s always the way it is. We know that going in, so we have to be able to judge things on the whole.”

Mazzulla took over as head trainer of the Celtics unexpectedly — and with out a prior revel in — when the workforce suspended Ime Udoka in a while sooner than the 2022-23 season began. Mazzulla, 34 and the youngest head trainer within the league, had to learn the way to trainer on the perfect stage at the fly whilst main a workforce with reliable championship aspirations. Given the ones instances, Stevens used to be inspired with what he noticed from the rookie trainer.

“I think when you consider the position he was thrust into and the overall accomplishments of the group, I thought he did a really good job,” Stevens mentioned. “I mean, when you look at it, in the big picture, and having a team that was second in offense, second in defense, won 57 games and has a chance to go to the NBA Finals on your home court, you know, there’s a lot of direction and organization that goes into that. I thought that he did a good job.”

With some revel in below his belt and an stepped forward coaching team of workers in the back of him, the Celtics shall be anticipating giant issues out of Mazzulla shifting ahead, beginning with subsequent season.