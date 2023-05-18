Celtics’ Jayson Tatum gives young cancer patient the game ball from his historic Game 7 performance vs. 76ers

After main the Boston Celtics to a 112-88 Game 7 win over the Philadelphia 76ers with his historic 51-point performance, Jayson Tatum gave away the game ball to a young cancer patient named Xavier Goncalves. The 10-year-old boy is scuffling with rhabdomyosarcoma, one of those cancer which happens in cushy tissue. Xavier gained the ball from Tatum, whom he had met two months previous. According to Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe, Xavier has passed through 3 surgical procedures, 24 rounds of chemotherapy and several other radiation therapies in his battle in contrast illness.

Despite having a 5-year-old son himself, Tatum used to be moved by means of Xavier’s braveness in the face of his making an attempt scenario. Tatum admires Xavier’s poise, announcing, “I asked him, like, ‘Do you get nervous?’ And he just said, ‘Nah, because I know it’s going to help me. I know I have to do this.’ And his mom and everybody around him encourage him. I thought that was cool, because I’m like, ‘[Expletive], I get nervous before games going out in front of these people, and for you to be 10 years old and show that courage is impactful.'”

The ball given by means of Tatum to Xavier is particular as a result of it’s from the game during which Tatum was the 2d participant in NBA historical past to attain 50 or extra issues in a Game 7.