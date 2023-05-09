Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla says he should have called timeout on last possession of overtime in Game 4





Following the Boston Celtics’ defeat in opposition to the (*4*) 76ers on Sunday, coach Joe Mazzulla didn’t seem to have any regrets in regards to the workforce’s ultimate possession of the sport, which ended with the ball in the palms of Marcus Smart because the clock ran down. Although the Celtics didn’t organize to make a shot, Mazzulla argued that that they had the fitting matchup and should have performed with extra tempo to get a shot off. Essentially, the problem used to be no longer with Mazzulla’s resolution to not name a timeout, however moderately with the workforce’s lack of urgency.

However, day after today, Mazzulla modified his viewpoint reasonably, conceding that, “hindsight’s 20/20, I should have called [a timeout] to help us get a 2-for-1 or get a couple more possessions.” He clarified that the issue used to be no longer that he should at all times name a timeout in such scenarios, however moderately that the workforce should have had a greater figuring out of the want to transfer extra briefly to arrange a shot. Ideally, he would have most well-liked that that they had called a timeout themselves to regroup and shift their momentum.

Mazzulla famous that tempo used to be a very powerful issue in the Celtics’ defeat, highlighting how slowly the workforce had moved to arrange the general play of the sport. If that they had been tied and wanted to make sure a last shot, their manner would have made sense, however since they have been down by means of one, they should have moved extra briefly. Although there is not any transparent lower solution to when he should have called timeout, Mazzulla stated that doing so at any level would have been higher than what had came about.

Despite criticisms that he is anti-timeout, chaotic, and stubbornly trusts his avid gamers an excessive amount of, Mazzulla defined that he trusts them to make the fitting play, and that he favors combating the opposing workforce from making plans their protection. Calling timeout would have allowed the Sixers to modify up their recreation plan and doubtlessly throw off the Celtics’ manner.

Ultimately, Mazzulla approved accountability for a way the sport had long past and pledged to be told from his errors. However, he additionally affirmed his trust in the workforce’s skill to take benefit of ignored matchups, and said that he would proceed to accept as true with them to make the fitting choices in the long run.



