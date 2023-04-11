Celina Jaitly lashes out at critic claiming she slept with Feroz Khan and son Fardeen Khan

Bollywood actress Celina Jaitly isn’t anyone to mince phrases. The actress divides her time between Austria Dubai the place her husbPeter Haag is based totally. As we knowshe made her debut with Prem Aggan in Bollywood in 1998. The film didn’t set the money registers ringing however Celina Jaitley Fardeen Khan were given identified for his or her excellent seems. Self-proclaimed critic Umair Sandhu has been making numerous claims in opposition to Bollywood stars. He tweeted that she had slept with each Feroz Khan Fardeen Khan. The former was once the manufacturer director of Prem Aggan. Feroz Khan has passed on to the great beyond in 2009. He was once considered one of India’s most fashionable filmmakers.

CELINA JAITLY TAKES A SHARP JIBE

Bollywood actress Celina Jaitly tweeted”Dear Mr Sandhu hope posting this gave you the much needed girth & length to become a man & some hope to cure you of your erectile dysfunction. There are others ways to fix your problem..like going to a doctoryou must try it sometime! #celinajaitly @Safety pls take action.”

Dear Mr Sandhu hope posting this gave you the a lot wanted girth & period to turn out to be a person & some hope to treatment you of your erectile disorder. There are others techniques to mend your downside..like going to a doctoryou should check out it someday! #celinajaitly @Safety pls take motion https://t.co/VAZJFBS3Da — Celina Jaitly (@CelinaJaitly) April 112023

A lot of other folks have come out in toughen of Celina Jaitly. Take a glance at the response tweets underneath…

Do document a defamation case by contrast wretched guy. Don’t spare him. — Pramod Kumar Singh (@SinghPramod2784) April 112023

Hey @SafetyReported by contrast account @UmairSandu that is the most effective solution to deal with an individual like him. Pl take actionIt’s a transparent case of maligning anyone’s symbol with faux allegations. pic.twitter.com/HqoeWDoNit — Samir Abbas (@TheSamirAbbas) April 112023

Defamation grievance too can repair him neatly. Plz do thatI recommendation. — Deepika Pushkar Nath (@DeepikaSRajawat) April 112023

Dear Ms JaitleyHats off in your grace below assault. Sue the footwear off this halflife. I’m satisfied to lend a hand. — Kasturi Shankar (@KasthuriShankar) April 112023

Reported himCelina. You deserve the whole lot goodgirl ✨ — BG ? (@joBeeGeorgeous) April 112023

Celina Jaitly was once closing noticed on OTT within the movie Seasons Greetings. She is now busy with her children. The actress is open to initiatives as she stated in an interview.

