Celina Jaitly lashes out at critic claiming she slept with Feroz Khan and son Fardeen Khan

Bollywood actress Celina Jaitly isn’t anyone to mince phrases. The actress divides her time between Austria Dubai the place her husbPeter Haag is based totally. As we knowshe made her debut with Prem Aggan in Bollywood in 1998. The film didn’t set the money registers ringing however Celina Jaitley Fardeen Khan were given identified for his or her excellent seems. Self-proclaimed critic Umair Sandhu has been making numerous claims in opposition to Bollywood stars. He tweeted that she had slept with each Feroz Khan Fardeen Khan. The former was once the manufacturer director of Prem Aggan. Feroz Khan has passed on to the great beyond in 2009. He was once considered one of India’s most fashionable filmmakers.

CELINA JAITLY TAKES A SHARP JIBE
Bollywood actress Celina Jaitly tweeted”Dear Mr Sandhu hope posting this gave you the much needed girth & length to become a man & some hope to cure you of your erectile dysfunction. There are others ways to fix your problem..like going to a doctoryou must try it sometime! #celinajaitly @Safety pls take action.”

A lot of other folks have come out in toughen of Celina Jaitly. Take a glance at the response tweets underneath…

Celina Jaitly was once closing noticed on OTT within the movie Seasons Greetings. She is now busy with her children. The actress is open to initiatives as she stated in an interview.

