Celebrity Cruises let passenger’s body decompose after on-board death, lawsuit says

Fort Lauderale, Fla. — A lawsuit has been filed in opposition to Celebrity Cruises via a widow and her circle of relatives, alleging that the corporate mishandled her husband’s body after he died whilst they have been on a boat remaining 12 months, claiming that it was once left to decompose, inflicting excessive emotional trauma. The federal lawsuit, filed in Florida, alleges that after Marilyn Jones’ husband of 55 years, Robert Jones, died of a center assault on fifteenth August onboard the Celebrity Equinox, his body was once saved for almost per week inside of a walk-in cooler most often used for drinks, as a substitute of a correctly cooled morgue, as she was once promised. This left the body bloated and inexperienced, ensuing within the circle of relatives being not able to have an open-coffin funeral “which was a long standing family custom and what his family had desired”. Marilyn Jones, her two daughters, and 3 grandchildren are in quest of $1m in damages.

Celebrity Cruises declined to remark, mentioning the case’s sensitivity and “out of respect for the family.” The Celebrity Equinox, which cruises the Caribbean year-round out of Fort Lauderdale, is flagged out of Malta and will accommodate nearly 3,000 passengers and 1,200 group contributors. According to the lawsuit, filed on twelfth August in Fort Lauderdale, after Robert Jones died, his widow was once given two alternatives via group contributors.

They allegedly advised Marilyn Jones, then 78 and from the Florida Panhandle, that his body may well be taken off on the subsequent prevent, Puerto Rico, or saved within the morgue till the send were given again to Fort Lauderdale in six days. Most huge cruise ships have a morgue, as passenger deaths do occur. The group advised her that if she selected Puerto Rico, she would wish to move with the body after which prepare transportation for it and herself again to Florida. She was once additionally advised that island government would possibly require an post-mortem, which might additional lengthen their go back.

As Jones was once on my own, she picked the morgue. However, that is not the place the body was once saved, the lawsuit says. When the send arrived in Florida, a funeral house worker and a Broward County sheriff’s deputy discovered the morgue it appears out of provider – the body was once present in a walk-in drink cooler in a bag on a palette.

The lawsuit alleged that the cooler was once considerably hotter than the near-freezing temperatures had to correctly retailer a body, and Robert Jones’ stays have been in “advanced stages of decomposition.” Celebrity’s movements brought about the circle of relatives “extreme trauma by visualizing Mr. Jones’s body horrifically decomposed, and knowing their husband and father was callously and casually left in a beverage cooler, stripping him of his dignity,” the lawsuit reads. Jones’ legal professionals are in quest of a jury trial.